Ladies European Tour announces largest schedule since 2012

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England (AP) — The Ladies European Tour will have its biggest schedule in nearly a decade and record prize money that includes bonus money for the top three players at the end of the season.

The 24 tournaments held in 16 countries offers a total prize fund of nearly 18 million euros (about $19.5 million), an increase of 4.5 million euros (about $5 million) from the previous year.

The schedule was released Friday, about two months after the decision for the LET and the LPGA Tour to work together in creating playing opportunities. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan is the chairman of the new board that includes six directors from the LET, four from the LPGA Tour, one from the R&A and one from the European Tour.

The season starts Feb. 20 with the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and ends Nov. 29 at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open in Spain. Players will compete in the “Race to Costa del Sol,” which offers 250,000 euros ($275,000) among the top three.

The LET is adding two events in Sweden, one in Saudi Arabia, and new tournaments in the Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland. All but nine of the events are in continental Europe.

“The LET and the LPGA only began working together in September 2019, but we’ve been blown away with the results in the first 90 days and the positive response from across the golf industry,” Whan said. “With overall purse increases and seven new events, our athletes will have more opportunities for success. It’s exciting to think what we can accomplish after a full year of working with our new board. We have a long way to go, but I’m so happy to say that this is the best position that European women’s professional golf has ever been in.”

The board recently hired Alexandra Armas as the CEO of the tour.

