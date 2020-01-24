BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 41
Altamont 80, Patoka 32
Andrew 75, Stagg 59
Antioch 52, Lakes Community 38
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 66, Greenview 52
Auburn 60, Maroa-Forsyth 46
Aurora (East) 69, Bartlett 65
Aurora Christian 57, St. Francis 50
Batavia 52, Wheaton North 47
Belvidere North 34, Rockford Guilford 28
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 84, Proviso East 75
Bolingbrook 76, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Brimfield 50, Lewistown 37
Brownstown – St. Elmo 73, Mulberry Grove 44
Buffalo Tri-City 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 45, OT
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Havana 54
Calvary Christian Academy 48, Arthur-Okaw Christian 37
Cary-Grove 47, Burlington Central 32
Chatham Glenwood 52, Eisenhower 45
Chicago (Clark) 63, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 57, Kennedy 52
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 106, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 102
Chicago Christian 59, IC Catholic 49
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Thornridge 46
Chicago Mt. Carmel 62, Providence-St. Mel 31
Chicago-University 51, Jacksonville 34
Chicago-University 80, Payton 71
Christopher 54, Anna-Jonesboro 35
Cissna Park 52, Dwight 40
Clinton 35, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 31
Coal City 47, Herscher 36
Collins Academy 74, Chicago North Grand 29
Crystal Lake South 62, Prairie Ridge 46
Cullom Tri-Point 63, Donovan 57
Dakota 71, Durand 39
DeKalb 53, Naperville Central 51
DePaul College Prep 78, St. Laurence 57
Decatur MacArthur 77, Rochester 56
Deerfield 33, Highland Park 29
Dieterich 61, Hutsonville High School 30
East Alton-Wood River 61, Bayless, Mo. 44
East Dubuque 44, Galena 27
Effingham St. Anthony 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 24
Eldorado 54, Johnston City 43
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 60, Ridgewood 40
Elmwood 53, Knoxville 48
Evanston Township 49, New Trier 43
Evergreen Park 70, Argo 49
Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Monticello 54
Fenwick 80, De La Salle 61
Foreman 73, Foundations College Prep 42
Fulton 55, Riverdale 41
Galesburg 90, Rock Island Alleman 41
Gallatin County 54, Hardin County 52
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Gilman Iroquois West 45
Geneseo 73, Sterling 63
Geneva 47, Glenbard North 29
Glenbard South 70, Elgin 55
Glenbrook South 57, Niles West 33
Grant Park 59, Illinois Lutheran 42
Grayslake Central 55, Round Lake 46
Grayslake North 71, Grant 37
Hampshire 54, McHenry 33
Harvey Thornton 59, Crete-Monee 48
Hillcrest 78, Tinley Park 42
Hinsdale Central 42, York 35
Hinsdale South 61, Addison Trail 28
Holy Trinity 54, Douglass 42
Homewood-Flossmoor 64, Lincoln-Way East 43
Hope Academy 64, Walther Christian Academy 54
Huntley 61, Dundee-Crown 46
Illiana Christian 68, Southland 63
Illinois Valley Central 63, Rantoul 59
Islamic Foundation 45, Lombard (CPSA) 8
Joliet West 59, Aurora (West Aurora) 54
Kaneland 72, Rochelle 65
Kankakee 65, Rich South 55
Kewanee 79, St. Bede 43
Lake Forest 51, Libertyville 44
Larkin 62, South Elgin 48
Lemont 51, Thornton Fractional South 44
Lena-Winslow 47, Freeport (Aquin) 41
Leo 91, St. Francis de Sales 62
Liberty 73, Griggsville-Perry 23
Lincoln 60, Morton 39
Lincoln Park 71, Farragut 63
Lincoln Way Central 62, Lincoln Way West 40
Lisle (Benet Academy) 75, Carmel 53
Lockport 42, Sandburg 39
Loyola 47, Westchester St. Joseph 30
Macon Meridian 67, Shelbyville 59
Maine South 62, Glenbrook North 38
Marengo 69, Johnsburg 55
Milledgeville 57, Pearl City 22
Moline 33, East Moline United 30
Monmouth United 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 46
Moweaqua Central A&M 74, Decatur St. Teresa 52
Mt. Pulaski 50, Delavan 47
Naperville Neuqua Valley 48, Naperville North 44
New Athens 62, Dupo 28
Niles North 80, Maine West 54
Niles Notre Dame 71, Woodstock Marian 33
Normal University 51, Jacksonville 34
Normal West 60, Bloomington 42
North Clay 74, Oblong 53
O’Fallon 72, Vianney, Mo. 60
Oak Forest 78, Bremen 45
Oak Lawn Community 61, Oak Lawn Richards 60
Oak Park River Forest 67, Downers North 48
Oregon 57, Byron 28
Oswego East 45, Joliet Central 35
Ottawa 56, Morris 40
Pecatonica 61, Orangeville 52
Peoria Christian 49, Ottawa Marquette 45
Peoria Manual 46, Normal Community 35
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Peoria (H.S.) 55, OT
Petersburg PORTA 53, Williamsville 40
Pinckneyville 75, Mounds Meridian 39
Plainfield Central 56, Minooka 47
Plainfield East 61, Yorkville 56, 2OT
Plainfield North 67, Plainfield South 56
Plano 72, LaSalle-Peru 31
Pleasant Plains 77, Illini Central 40
Princeton 79, Hall 65
Princeville 69, Stark County 61
Providence 49, Marmion 40
Quest Academy 78, Hartsburg-Emden 25
Reed-Custer 83, Peotone 76
Richwoods 63, Danville 56
River Ridge 57, River Ridge/Scales Mound 56
Riverside-Brookfield 72, Kankakee (McNamara) 43
Riverton 62, Athens 38
Rock Falls 59, North Boone 21
Rockford Auburn 59, Hononegah 41
Rockford Boylan 76, Freeport 51
Rockford Christian 44, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35
Rockford Lutheran 65, Stillman Valley 34
Rockridge 55, Morrison 37
Sandwich 44, Sycamore 40
Schaumburg Christian 53, South Beloit 47
Seneca 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 14
Shepard 54, Reavis 46
Sherrard 47, Orion 44
South County 58, Springfield Calvary 54, OT
St. Charles East 74, Lake Park 44
St. Elmo 73, Mulberry Grove 44
St. Ignatius 64, Brother Rice 58
St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Stanford Olympia 30
St. Patrick 60, Joliet Catholic 49
Streator 76, Wilmington 46
Taylorville 70, Pana 57
Triad 56, Nokomis 41
Trinity, Mo. 60, Belleville East 53
Tuscola 59, Warrensburg-Latham 48
Urbana 66, Champaign Centennial 60
Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 40
Watseka (coop) 53, Momence 50
Waubonsie Valley 66, Metea Valley 51
Wauconda 67, North Chicago 59
Westlake 62, Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 56
Westmont 65, Guerin 52
Wethersfield 66, Annawan 62
Wheaton Academy 59, St. Edward 47
Wheaton Warrenville South 41, St. Charles North 29
Willowbrook 73, Leyden 63
Winnebago 69, Mendota 37
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 52, Oneida (ROWVA) 40
Woodstock North 58, Harvard 54
Belleville East Tournament=
Collinsville 80, Alton 54
River Forest Trinity 60, Belleville East 53
Benton Tournament=
Benton 47, Sesser-Valier 39
Hamilton County 49, Vandalia 47, OT
Carmi-White County Tournament=
Fairfield 77, Carmi White County 43
Harrisburg 57, Edwards County 35
Mt. Carmel 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 42
Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=
Urbana University 49, DeLand-Weldon 30
Egyptian Tournament=
Dongola 49, Shawnee 44
Tamms (Egyptian) 76, Galatia 53
Zeigler-Royalton 55, Joppa 36
Jerseyville Tournament=
Edwardsville 39, Jerseyville Jersey 23
Granite City 73, Cahokia 59
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 24
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Sangamon Valley 21
Tri-County 73, Blue Ridge 52
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 54
Litchfield Tournament=
McGivney Catholic High School 50, Ramsey 35
Mt. Zion 57, Litchfield 27
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Flora 49, Red Hill 36
Massac County Tournament=
Massac County 62, Carterville 53
McLean County Tournament=
Tremont 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54
Mclean County Tournament=
El Paso-Gridley 49, Fieldcrest 43
Metamora Tournament=
Hyde Park 65, Bartonville (Limestone) 51
Metamora 60, East Peoria 48
Nashville Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 64, Breese Central 35
Nashville 34, Mascoutah 30
Okawville Tournament=
Alton Marquette 65, Roxana 37
Trenton Wesclin 59, Okawville 56
Quincy Tournament=
Centralia 56, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Liberty, Nev. 70, Corliss 57
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70, St. Louis Christian, Mo. 59
Quincy 54, Rock Island 50, OT
Salem Tournament=
East St. Louis 63, Carbondale 40
Effingham 71, Teutopolis 55
Sparta Tournament=
Columbia 76, Steeleville 61
Freeburg 51, Red Bud 42
Sparta 62, Trico 43
Springfield City Tournament=
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Springfield Southeast 65
Springfield Lanphier 62, Springfield 60
West Frankfort Tournament=
Cairo 51, Herrin 48
Marion 66, West Frankfort 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Biggsville West Central vs. Galva, ppd.
Jacksonville Routt vs. Calhoun, ppd.
Proviso West vs. Glenbard West, ppd.
West Prairie vs. Beardstown, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Christian 62, Elmwood Park 22
Barrington 39, Palatine 34
Bartlett 62, Aurora (East) 53
Belvidere North 49, Rockford Guilford 38
Bowen 48, Chicago Washington 41
Buffalo Grove 60, Prospect 42
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 52, Schurz 36
Christian Liberty Academy 42, Westminster Christian 21
Deerfield 46, Highland Park 43
Dyett 45, Fenger 29
Evanston Township 60, New Trier 51
Gage Park 34, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 13
Glenbard East 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 57
Glenbard South 57, Elgin 28
Gurnee Warren 45, Mundelein 38
Hancock 34, Air Force Academy 26
Hersey 70, Elk Grove 41
Islamic Foundation 45, Lombard (CPSA) 8
Joliet Central 56, Oswego East 50
Kankakee Grace Christian 42, Grant Park 14
Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 56, Westlake 50
Lake Zurich 57, Waukegan 54
Libertyville 38, Zion Benton 37
Machesney Park Harlem 74, Belvidere 30
Maine South 74, Glenbrook North 44
Metamora 66, Pekin 33
Morton 73, East Peoria 29
Mother McAuley 46, St. Ignatius 38
Niles West 47, Glenbrook South 42
Oswego 52, Romeoville 28
Payton 53, Chicago-University 23
Plainfield South 46, Plainfield North 44
Rock Falls 51, Rochelle 17
Rockford Auburn 66, Hononegah 53
Rockford Boylan 69, Freeport 29
South Elgin 58, Streamwood 33
Stevenson 48, Lake Forest 25
Valmeyer 40, Steeleville 36
Washington 51, Canton 37
Wauconda 54, Grayslake North 45
Wayne City 49, Centralia Christ Our Rock 27
West Chicago 52, Larkin 40
Westinghouse 60, Morgan Park 52
York 57, Lake Park 34
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Newark 55, Indian Creek 45
Consolation=
Somonauk 46, Hinckley-Big Rock 20
Third=
Serena 51, Earlville 34
Vermilion County Tournament=
Championship=
Bismarck-Henning 33, Fithian Oakwood 19
Third=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 31, Hoopeston Area High School 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Orchard Farm, Mo. vs. Brussels, ppd.