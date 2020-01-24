BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 41

Altamont 80, Patoka 32

Andrew 75, Stagg 59

Antioch 52, Lakes Community 38

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 66, Greenview 52

Auburn 60, Maroa-Forsyth 46

Aurora (East) 69, Bartlett 65

Aurora Christian 57, St. Francis 50

Batavia 52, Wheaton North 47

Belvidere North 34, Rockford Guilford 28

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 84, Proviso East 75

Bolingbrook 76, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Brimfield 50, Lewistown 37

Brownstown – St. Elmo 73, Mulberry Grove 44

Buffalo Tri-City 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 45, OT

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Havana 54

Calvary Christian Academy 48, Arthur-Okaw Christian 37

Cary-Grove 47, Burlington Central 32

Chatham Glenwood 52, Eisenhower 45

Chicago (Clark) 63, Chicago (Ogden International) 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 57, Kennedy 52

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 106, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 102

Chicago Christian 59, IC Catholic 49

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Thornridge 46

Chicago Mt. Carmel 62, Providence-St. Mel 31

Chicago-University 51, Jacksonville 34

Chicago-University 80, Payton 71

Christopher 54, Anna-Jonesboro 35

Cissna Park 52, Dwight 40

Clinton 35, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 31

Coal City 47, Herscher 36

Collins Academy 74, Chicago North Grand 29

Crystal Lake South 62, Prairie Ridge 46

Cullom Tri-Point 63, Donovan 57

Dakota 71, Durand 39

DeKalb 53, Naperville Central 51

DePaul College Prep 78, St. Laurence 57

Decatur MacArthur 77, Rochester 56

Deerfield 33, Highland Park 29

Dieterich 61, Hutsonville High School 30

East Alton-Wood River 61, Bayless, Mo. 44

East Dubuque 44, Galena 27

Effingham St. Anthony 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 24

Eldorado 54, Johnston City 43

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 60, Ridgewood 40

Elmwood 53, Knoxville 48

Evanston Township 49, New Trier 43

Evergreen Park 70, Argo 49

Fairbury Prairie Central 66, Monticello 54

Fenwick 80, De La Salle 61

Foreman 73, Foundations College Prep 42

Fulton 55, Riverdale 41

Galesburg 90, Rock Island Alleman 41

Gallatin County 54, Hardin County 52

Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Gilman Iroquois West 45

Geneseo 73, Sterling 63

Geneva 47, Glenbard North 29

Glenbard South 70, Elgin 55

Glenbrook South 57, Niles West 33

Grant Park 59, Illinois Lutheran 42

Grayslake Central 55, Round Lake 46

Grayslake North 71, Grant 37

Hampshire 54, McHenry 33

Harvey Thornton 59, Crete-Monee 48

Hillcrest 78, Tinley Park 42

Hinsdale Central 42, York 35

Hinsdale South 61, Addison Trail 28

Holy Trinity 54, Douglass 42

Homewood-Flossmoor 64, Lincoln-Way East 43

Hope Academy 64, Walther Christian Academy 54

Huntley 61, Dundee-Crown 46

Illiana Christian 68, Southland 63

Illinois Valley Central 63, Rantoul 59

Islamic Foundation 45, Lombard (CPSA) 8

Joliet West 59, Aurora (West Aurora) 54

Kaneland 72, Rochelle 65

Kankakee 65, Rich South 55

Kewanee 79, St. Bede 43

Lake Forest 51, Libertyville 44

Larkin 62, South Elgin 48

Lemont 51, Thornton Fractional South 44

Lena-Winslow 47, Freeport (Aquin) 41

Leo 91, St. Francis de Sales 62

Liberty 73, Griggsville-Perry 23

Lincoln 60, Morton 39

Lincoln Park 71, Farragut 63

Lincoln Way Central 62, Lincoln Way West 40

Lisle (Benet Academy) 75, Carmel 53

Lockport 42, Sandburg 39

Loyola 47, Westchester St. Joseph 30

Macon Meridian 67, Shelbyville 59

Maine South 62, Glenbrook North 38

Marengo 69, Johnsburg 55

Milledgeville 57, Pearl City 22

Moline 33, East Moline United 30

Monmouth United 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 46

Moweaqua Central A&M 74, Decatur St. Teresa 52

Mt. Pulaski 50, Delavan 47

Naperville Neuqua Valley 48, Naperville North 44

New Athens 62, Dupo 28

Niles North 80, Maine West 54

Niles Notre Dame 71, Woodstock Marian 33

Normal University 51, Jacksonville 34

Normal West 60, Bloomington 42

North Clay 74, Oblong 53

O’Fallon 72, Vianney, Mo. 60

Oak Forest 78, Bremen 45

Oak Lawn Community 61, Oak Lawn Richards 60

Oak Park River Forest 67, Downers North 48

Oregon 57, Byron 28

Oswego East 45, Joliet Central 35

Ottawa 56, Morris 40

Pecatonica 61, Orangeville 52

Peoria Christian 49, Ottawa Marquette 45

Peoria Manual 46, Normal Community 35

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Peoria (H.S.) 55, OT

Petersburg PORTA 53, Williamsville 40

Pinckneyville 75, Mounds Meridian 39

Plainfield Central 56, Minooka 47

Plainfield East 61, Yorkville 56, 2OT

Plainfield North 67, Plainfield South 56

Plano 72, LaSalle-Peru 31

Pleasant Plains 77, Illini Central 40

Princeton 79, Hall 65

Princeville 69, Stark County 61

Providence 49, Marmion 40

Quest Academy 78, Hartsburg-Emden 25

Reed-Custer 83, Peotone 76

Richwoods 63, Danville 56

River Ridge 57, River Ridge/Scales Mound 56

Riverside-Brookfield 72, Kankakee (McNamara) 43

Riverton 62, Athens 38

Rock Falls 59, North Boone 21

Rockford Auburn 59, Hononegah 41

Rockford Boylan 76, Freeport 51

Rockford Christian 44, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35

Rockford Lutheran 65, Stillman Valley 34

Rockridge 55, Morrison 37

Sandwich 44, Sycamore 40

Schaumburg Christian 53, South Beloit 47

Seneca 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 14

Shepard 54, Reavis 46

Sherrard 47, Orion 44

South County 58, Springfield Calvary 54, OT

St. Charles East 74, Lake Park 44

St. Elmo 73, Mulberry Grove 44

St. Ignatius 64, Brother Rice 58

St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Stanford Olympia 30

St. Patrick 60, Joliet Catholic 49

Streator 76, Wilmington 46

Taylorville 70, Pana 57

Triad 56, Nokomis 41

Trinity, Mo. 60, Belleville East 53

Tuscola 59, Warrensburg-Latham 48

Urbana 66, Champaign Centennial 60

Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 40

Watseka (coop) 53, Momence 50

Waubonsie Valley 66, Metea Valley 51

Wauconda 67, North Chicago 59

Westlake 62, Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 56

Westmont 65, Guerin 52

Wethersfield 66, Annawan 62

Wheaton Academy 59, St. Edward 47

Wheaton Warrenville South 41, St. Charles North 29

Willowbrook 73, Leyden 63

Winnebago 69, Mendota 37

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 52, Oneida (ROWVA) 40

Woodstock North 58, Harvard 54

Belleville East Tournament=

Collinsville 80, Alton 54

River Forest Trinity 60, Belleville East 53

Benton Tournament=

Benton 47, Sesser-Valier 39

Hamilton County 49, Vandalia 47, OT

Carmi-White County Tournament=

Fairfield 77, Carmi White County 43

Harrisburg 57, Edwards County 35

Mt. Carmel 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 42

Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=

Urbana University 49, DeLand-Weldon 30

Egyptian Tournament=

Dongola 49, Shawnee 44

Tamms (Egyptian) 76, Galatia 53

Zeigler-Royalton 55, Joppa 36

Jerseyville Tournament=

Edwardsville 39, Jerseyville Jersey 23

Granite City 73, Cahokia 59

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 24

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Sangamon Valley 21

Tri-County 73, Blue Ridge 52

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 54

Litchfield Tournament=

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Ramsey 35

Mt. Zion 57, Litchfield 27

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Flora 49, Red Hill 36

Massac County Tournament=

Massac County 62, Carterville 53

McLean County Tournament=

Tremont 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54

Mclean County Tournament=

El Paso-Gridley 49, Fieldcrest 43

Metamora Tournament=

Hyde Park 65, Bartonville (Limestone) 51

Metamora 60, East Peoria 48

Nashville Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 64, Breese Central 35

Nashville 34, Mascoutah 30

Okawville Tournament=

Alton Marquette 65, Roxana 37

Trenton Wesclin 59, Okawville 56

Quincy Tournament=

Centralia 56, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Liberty, Nev. 70, Corliss 57

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70, St. Louis Christian, Mo. 59

Quincy 54, Rock Island 50, OT

Salem Tournament=

East St. Louis 63, Carbondale 40

Effingham 71, Teutopolis 55

Sparta Tournament=

Columbia 76, Steeleville 61

Freeburg 51, Red Bud 42

Sparta 62, Trico 43

Springfield City Tournament=

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Springfield Southeast 65

Springfield Lanphier 62, Springfield 60

West Frankfort Tournament=

Cairo 51, Herrin 48

Marion 66, West Frankfort 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Biggsville West Central vs. Galva, ppd.

Jacksonville Routt vs. Calhoun, ppd.

Proviso West vs. Glenbard West, ppd.

West Prairie vs. Beardstown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 62, Elmwood Park 22

Barrington 39, Palatine 34

Bartlett 62, Aurora (East) 53

Belvidere North 49, Rockford Guilford 38

Bowen 48, Chicago Washington 41

Buffalo Grove 60, Prospect 42

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 52, Schurz 36

Christian Liberty Academy 42, Westminster Christian 21

Deerfield 46, Highland Park 43

Dyett 45, Fenger 29

Evanston Township 60, New Trier 51

Gage Park 34, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 13

Glenbard East 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 57

Glenbard South 57, Elgin 28

Gurnee Warren 45, Mundelein 38

Hancock 34, Air Force Academy 26

Hersey 70, Elk Grove 41

Islamic Foundation 45, Lombard (CPSA) 8

Joliet Central 56, Oswego East 50

Kankakee Grace Christian 42, Grant Park 14

Kenosha Christian Life, Wis. 56, Westlake 50

Lake Zurich 57, Waukegan 54

Libertyville 38, Zion Benton 37

Machesney Park Harlem 74, Belvidere 30

Maine South 74, Glenbrook North 44

Metamora 66, Pekin 33

Morton 73, East Peoria 29

Mother McAuley 46, St. Ignatius 38

Niles West 47, Glenbrook South 42

Oswego 52, Romeoville 28

Payton 53, Chicago-University 23

Plainfield South 46, Plainfield North 44

Rock Falls 51, Rochelle 17

Rockford Auburn 66, Hononegah 53

Rockford Boylan 69, Freeport 29

South Elgin 58, Streamwood 33

Stevenson 48, Lake Forest 25

Valmeyer 40, Steeleville 36

Washington 51, Canton 37

Wauconda 54, Grayslake North 45

Wayne City 49, Centralia Christ Our Rock 27

West Chicago 52, Larkin 40

Westinghouse 60, Morgan Park 52

York 57, Lake Park 34

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Newark 55, Indian Creek 45

Consolation=

Somonauk 46, Hinckley-Big Rock 20

Third=

Serena 51, Earlville 34

Vermilion County Tournament=

Championship=

Bismarck-Henning 33, Fithian Oakwood 19

Third=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 31, Hoopeston Area High School 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Orchard Farm, Mo. vs. Brussels, ppd.