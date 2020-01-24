GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Ashville Teays Valley 38
Attica Seneca E. 39, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 82, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18
Bowling Green 72, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32
Bucyrus Wynford 49, Carey 47
Caledonia River Valley 54, Marion Pleasant 35
Canal Winchester 57, Groveport-Madison 32
Circleville 49, Bloom-Carroll 34
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49
Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Independence 18
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Bexley 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Cols. Cristo Rey 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25
Cols. Eastmoor 65, Cols. West 9
Cols. Northland 87, Cols. Centennial 19
Cols. School for Girls 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 24
Cols. South def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 12
Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. International 32
Delaware Hayes 47, Dublin Scioto 41
Dublin Coffman 83, Galloway Westland 15
Dublin Jerome 60, Thomas Worthington 32
Fairfield Christian 72, Millersport 29
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington N. 24
Hilliard Bradley 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Lou. Ballard, Ky. 45, Tol. Rogers 31
Marysville 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 33
New Albany 42, Sunbury Big Walnut 37
New Hope Christian 34, Cols. KIPP 22
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Upper Sandusky 30
Newark 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24
Ontario 54, Bellville Clear Fork 34
Perrysburg 64, Maumee 18
Reynoldsburg 62, Grove City 23
Shelby 77, Galion 27
Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Grove City Christian 19
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 42
Sylvania Northview 64, Holland Springfield 37
Westerville Cent. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44
Westerville N. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 43
Westerville S. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37
Whitehall-Yearling 66, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Hilliard Darby 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/