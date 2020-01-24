GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Attica Seneca E. 39, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 82, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18

Bowling Green 72, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32

Bucyrus Wynford 49, Carey 47

Caledonia River Valley 54, Marion Pleasant 35

Canal Winchester 57, Groveport-Madison 32

Circleville 49, Bloom-Carroll 34

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Independence 18

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Bexley 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Cols. Cristo Rey 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

Cols. Eastmoor 65, Cols. West 9

Cols. Northland 87, Cols. Centennial 19

Cols. School for Girls 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 24

Cols. South def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 12

Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. International 32

Delaware Hayes 47, Dublin Scioto 41

Dublin Coffman 83, Galloway Westland 15

Dublin Jerome 60, Thomas Worthington 32

Fairfield Christian 72, Millersport 29

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington N. 24

Hilliard Bradley 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Lou. Ballard, Ky. 45, Tol. Rogers 31

Marysville 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 33

New Albany 42, Sunbury Big Walnut 37

New Hope Christian 34, Cols. KIPP 22

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Upper Sandusky 30

Newark 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

Ontario 54, Bellville Clear Fork 34

Perrysburg 64, Maumee 18

Reynoldsburg 62, Grove City 23

Shelby 77, Galion 27

Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Grove City Christian 19

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 42

Sylvania Northview 64, Holland Springfield 37

Westerville Cent. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44

Westerville N. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Westerville S. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37

Whitehall-Yearling 66, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Hilliard Darby 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/