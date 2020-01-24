Evansville looks to end streak vs Valpo

Evansville (9-11, 0-7) vs. Valparaiso (10-10, 3-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to nine games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 65-63 on March 2, 2019. Valparaiso lost 67-60 at Missouri State on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has benefited heavily from its seniors. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed only 71.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.NIFTY FREEMAN-LIBERTY: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 30.7 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Evansville has lost its last four road games, scoring 49.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

