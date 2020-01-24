Christ’s Table Seeks Donations, Canned Food

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Christ’s Table is putting out a call for certain types of canned vegetables. They need alternatives to the usual side servings of green beans & corn, according to their kitchen & facilities manager.

“Spaghetti sauce, mixed vegetables, carrots, basic things that we like to use to supplement green beans & corn, you know, and peas. People get tired of green beans and corn and peas every day or every other day. So we like to mix that in every once in a while, plus if we do stew, I did beef stew today. That takes an enormous amount of mixed vegetables to mix up with the beef that we made for beef stew,” says Tim Collins. “Normal day, I’d go through somewhere between one hundred fifty and one hundred seventy-five fifteen-ounce cans of some sort of vegetable, whether peas, corn, green beans, mixed vegetables. So it gets, you know, it doesn’t take long to empty a pantry out really quick, even as generous as this area is with all of the food that we do get.”

Christ’s Table is located at 28 S. 6th St. in downtown Zanesville.