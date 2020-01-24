Car belonging to missing Ohio woman’s husband found in lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Divers continued their search for a missing Ohio woman Friday after a car belonging to her estranged husband was found in a state park reservoir.

LaTricia Bass-Jefferies, of Dayton, was last seen Saturday after she took another woman to Springfield. Her husband reported her missing Sunday.

His car was pulled from the reservoir at Buck Creek State Park, in Clark County, on Thursday. Axes were needed to break through several inches of ice.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Sheldon Goodrum told The Springfield News-Sun Bass-Jefferies was not found with the car and is still missing. It was unclear how the vehicle got in the lake or how long it had been there.

Recovery crews, including dive teams, are part of a multi-agency investigation by the Highway Patrol, Dayton police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.