AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Sports
Associated Press0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were working Friday to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated it to be complete soon, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, who missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.

A video of Cauley-Stein was still included on Golden State’s Twitter feed for “Game Day” ahead of a matchup Friday night against the Pacers at Chase Center.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Survival of fittest: Liverpool heads to Darwin’s birthplace

Associated Press

Packers GM faces challenge on getting team to take next step

Associated Press

Antetokounmpo scores 30 points, Bucks beat Hornets in Paris

Associated Press