Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51
Akr. North 47, Akr. Firestone 44
Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 43
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Warren Lordstown 12
Anna 49, Jackson Center 26
Antwerp 30, Hicksville 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 21
Arcanum 100, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32
Arlington 47, McComb 41
Ashland Crestview 36, Collins Western Reserve 33
Atwater Waterloo 43, Lowellville 32
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 92, Lakeside Danbury 28
Beallsville 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Bellevue 77, Vermilion 23
Belmont Union Local 86, Barnesville 29
Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Mineral Ridge 42
Berlin Hiland 99, Shelby 25
Beverly Ft. Frye 86, Caldwell 25
Botkins 49, Houston 35
Bryan 41, Archbold 22
Canfield S. Range 58, Hubbard 34
Castalia Margaretta 85, Sandusky Perkins 37
Chillicothe Huntington 50, Piketon 44
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Williamsport Westfall 36
Cin. Riverview East 73, Hamilton New Miami 22
Cin. Taft 47, Cin. NW 34
Cin. Winton Woods 60, Cin. Hughes 53
Clyde 33, Huron 26
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Chesapeake 30
Cols. DeSales 43, Cols. Ready 30
Cols. Watterson 36, Cols. Hartley 35
Columbiana 56, Salem 50
Convoy Crestview 75, Ada 37
Corning Miller 46, Wahama, W.Va. 38
Crestline 32, Kidron Cent. Christian 29
Dalton 53, Doylestown Chippewa 46
Day. Dunbar 72, Day. Stivers 40
Defiance Tinora 44, Holgate 34
Delaware Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 6
Delta 46, Metamora Evergreen 40
E. Palestine 64, Salineville Southern 28
Eaton 48, Franklin 36
Edgerton 61, Defiance Ayersville 52
Elmore Woodmore 60, Kansas Lakota 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Richmond Hts. 33
Findlay 47, Lima Sr. 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 16
Frankfort Adena 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57
Franklin Furnace Green 44, Latham Western 38
Ft. Recovery 42, Coldwater 34
Gibsonburg 46, Tiffin Calvert 45
Glouster Trimble 58, Crown City S. Gallia 34
Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Plymouth 35
Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 23
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Sherwood Fairview 45
Ironton 56, S. Point 33
Jamestown Greeneview 82, Spring. NE 42
Kinsman Badger 40, Southington Chalker 38
Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Blanchester 36
Leesburg Fairfield 44, Manchester 42
Legacy Christian 55, Mechanicsburg 44
Leipsic 41, Arcadia 34
Lima Bath 39, Defiance 32
Lisbon Beaver 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51
Lisbon David Anderson 46, Leetonia 44
Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 64
Mansfield Madison 47, Wooster 41
Mansfield Sr. 29, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 50
Martins Ferry 91, Richmond Edison 32
McArthur Vinton County 72, Athens 40
McDonald 54, New Middletown Spring. 37
Milton-Union 39, Day. Northridge 18
Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 47
Minster 66, New Bremen 27
Monroe 42, Day. Oakwood 34
Montpelier 43, Gorham Fayette 27
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Goshen 29
Mt. Vernon 49, Ashland 32
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Lima Perry 54
N. Baltimore 41, Van Buren 40
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Sebring McKinley 22
New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 28
New Richmond 43, Batavia 35
New Riegel 36, Sandusky St. Mary 23
Newton Local 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28
Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 39
Notre Dame Academy 72, Oregon Clay 21
Oak Hill 63, Waverly 58
Old Fort 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Celina 19
Ottoville 47, Ft. Jennings 36
Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 54
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Tontogany Otsego 50
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 26
Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, W. Liberty-Salem 28
Poland Seminary 62, Girard 31
Portsmouth 45, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Portsmouth Clay 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12
Proctorville Fairland 45, Gallipolis Gallia 33
Racine Southern 50, Wellston 44
Reedsville Eastern 28, Waterford 24
Russia 54, Sidney Fairlawn 19
Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 41
Seaman N. Adams 65, Fayetteville-Perry 39
Sidney Lehman 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 35
Smithville 50, West Salem Northwestern 27
Southeastern 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Spencerville 39, Bluffton 31
St. Marys Memorial 62, Kenton 38
Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Belpre 38
Struthers 61, Jefferson Area 29
Stryker 40, Pioneer N. Central 33
Swanton 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 49
Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 25
Tol. Christian 67, Northwood 39
Tol. Ottawa Hills 58, Oregon Stritch 14
Tol. Whitmer 54, Millbury Lake 31
Tree of Life 59, Northside Christian 31
Van Wert Lincolnview 51, Harrod Allen E. 34
Versailles 54, Rockford Parkway 31
Wapakoneta 45, Elida 41, OT
Warren Champion 53, Columbiana Crestview 48
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Peebles 48
Wauseon 41, Liberty Center 32
Waynesfield-Goshen 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48
Waynesville 37, Carlisle 35
Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Wilmington 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, New Matamoras Frontier 47
Yellow Springs 56, Franklin Middletown Christian 39
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Lexington 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 36
