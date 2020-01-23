Siena looks for home win vs Marist

Marist (4-13, 3-5) vs. Siena (7-9, 3-4)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its seventh straight win over Marist at Times Union Center. The last victory for the Red Foxes at Siena was a 76-74 win on March 1, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Siena’s Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Manny Camper has put up 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Red Foxes, Michael Cubbage has averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matt Herasme has put up 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Foxes have scored 73.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.2 per game they put up over nine non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pickett has had his hand in 46 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. Pickett has 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 76.9 points while giving up 68.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Saints have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Siena has 39 assists on 69 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three games while Marist has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 72.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com