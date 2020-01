The Sheridan girls basketball team took down Logan, 67-34, Wednesday night.

The Generals outscored Logan, 38-12 in the second half. Kendyl Mick led the team with 18 points and Faith Stinson had a double- double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

The Morgan girls basketball team defeated Bishop Rosecrans, 46-36.

Sydnee Krigbaum led Morgan with 16 points and Shelby Fisher added 11. Kailey Zemba led the Lady Bishops with 15 points and Jenna Carlisle had 8.