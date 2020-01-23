Sacramento faces Chicago, looks to end 6-game slide

Sacramento Kings (15-29, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup with Chicago as losers of six in a row.

The Bulls are 10-14 in home games. Chicago has a 2-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 7-16 in road games. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 42.6 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 113-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 28 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 25 points while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 14.5 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Kings. Hield has averaged 3.3 made 3-pointers and scored 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 39 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 10 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 50.5 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.