Papadakis and Cizeron take narrow lead in ice dance at Euros

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron took a narrow lead in the ice dance at the European figure skating championships on Thursday as they seek to extend their unbeaten run of nearly two years.

Skating in 1980s-style aerobics costumes to excerpts from the musical “Fame,” the French duo scored 88.78 points to lead by .05 points ahead of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia in the rhythm dance event.

Papadakis and Cizeron are chasing their sixth consecutive European title in ice dance. That would match the record held by Soviet dancers Lyudmila Pakhomova and Alexander Gorshkov, who won six titles. However, only Papadakis and Cizeron have won more than four in a row.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov are aiming to win their first European medal after coming second to Papadakis and Cizeron at the world championships last year.

Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in the bronze medal position on 84.66. The competition concludes with the free dance on Saturday.

