Lehigh looks to extend streak vs Lafayette

Lafayette (11-7, 3-4) vs. Lehigh (5-14, 2-5)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lafayette. In its last eight wins against the Leopards, Lehigh has won by an average of 11 points. Lafayette’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2015, a 63-61 victory.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Lehigh has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jordan Cohen, Jeameril Wilson, Evan Taylor and Reed Fenton have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Mountain Hawks points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountain Hawks have scored 74.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cohen has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-9 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Leopards are 5-7 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 70.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Mountain Hawks have raised that total to 71.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

