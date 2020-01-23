La Salle looks to end streak vs VCU

VCU (14-5, 4-2) vs. La Salle (10-8, 1-5)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks to extend La Salle’s conference losing streak to five games. La Salle’s last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 66-60 on Jan. 5. VCU won 73-60 at Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEAS: Deas has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: La Salle is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Explorers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. La Salle has an assist on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three contests while VCU has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Rams 10th among Division I teams. The La Salle offense has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranking the Explorers 318th, nationally).

