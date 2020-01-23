Coshocton Man Named Columbia Gas Volunteer of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Larry Wilkin, of Coshocton, is honored by Columbia Gas as their Volunteer of the Year.

Wilkin was served the surprise award during a ceremony before several dozen of his co-workers in a banquet room at Eagle Sticks in Maysville Thursday morning.

“I think it’s great because working in the Muskie area and my hometown of Coshocton, I really love the area and it lets people know that Columbia Gas gives out and lets people like myself, the ones we’ve done with the food pantry and stuff like that. Lets them know that we give back to the community, I think it’s very cool that everybody can see that. It brings more spotlight onto the Muskie area. It can be done anywhere.”

Wilkin’s boss, Dan Creekmur, talks of high praise for Larry.

“Larry is a good guy. Simply put, he’s one of the first volunteers. He genuinely cares about our company. You can see it in his work. His role is to make sure we keep it as safe as possible, especially when you talk about excavators and contractors as far as digging,” Creekmur, Columbia Gas’ President & Chief Operating Officer said.

His employer donated $5,000 on his behalf to the Coshocton Humane Society, Wilkin’s charity of choice.