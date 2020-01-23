Cleveland plays Washington, aims to break home skid

Washington Wizards (14-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (12-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Wizards -1; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland takes on Washington looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Cavaliers are 7-24 in conference matchups. Cleveland is 3-14 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Wizards have gone 9-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers won the last meeting between these two squads 113-100 on Nov. 8. Tristan Thompson scored 21 points to help lead Cleveland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 17.3 points while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bradley Beal has averaged 27.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan McRae has averaged 15.9 points and collected 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.6 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: out (knee), John Henson: day to day (back).

Wizards: Anzejs Pasecniks: day to day (ankle), Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.