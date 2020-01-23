Boy, 15, charged in death of girl struck during police chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — The 15-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car that struck and killed a 13-year-old girl during a police pursuit faces murder and other charges in juvenile court in Cleveland, records show.

He also was charged with the juvenile equivalent of aggravated robbery, failure to comply and having weapons under disability.

Authorities said a second 15-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed Tamia Chappman in East Cleveland on Dec. 20. That boy was charged days after the chase and faces murder, aggravated robbery and robbery charges, court records showed.

Both teens are being held in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center in Cleveland. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Authorities said the teens carjacked a woman in a store parking lot in Cleveland, and an off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit.

Tamia was killed while walking to the library after school to meet her siblings.