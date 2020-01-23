At ‘The Wood Shop’, Zanesville Man Makes Toys, Raises Hope Downtown

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — “I used to do photography, but bad legs, I can’t get into the woods anymore and shoot, so I picked up woodworking a few years ago and it’s what I like doing.”

David Yocum has just opened his woodworking store in downtown Zanesville. His store, at 629 Main St., is among those under the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project umbrella.

Yocum spends his days creating his wood masterpieces of just about any size, using his tabletop scroll saw.

“Something as easy as a dog up there, it takes only an hour for a dog. These butterflies I’m cutting out now, it might take a few hours. But time just passes,” Yocum says.

“All over the U.S., I have a couple of pieces in the Phillipines, and I have a piece out in Australia,” he adds.

Yocum tells WHIZ News would like to meet a few more people in his shop. “I have people come in and ask me if I can fix this or that. Clocks, knives, handles, ax handles and different things. If I can fix it, I’ll do it. If I can’t, I’ll tell them I can’t.”