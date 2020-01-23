Applications Being Accepted for Russ Bolin Memorial Scholarship

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville area community organization is now accepting applications for a scholarship awarded to a high school senior each year. Applications for The Russ Bolin Memorial Scholarship are due in about two months and are to be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Zanesville. Kevin Pinson, Secretary of the Kiwanis Club, says Bolin was a member of the organization who maintained community service as a core value throughout his life.

“Russ was a very active member of our club—he actually had 45 years of perfect attendance. Very community service oriented; so we created this scholarship in his honor—and we’re looking for a graduating senior who shares his ideals of community service. So, anyone who’s interested can apply by March 20th and they’ll be in the running for a $1,000 college scholarship.”

An applicant’s GPA will be taken into account; however, community service and involvement will be the main deciding factor.

“We will look at grade point averages; but we are most heavily focused on their community service. We’ve found that the local high schools—they encourage community service; and then several youth organizations—from Boy Scouts to Key Clubs also promote it.”

The Russ Bolin Memorial Scholarship is funded through the Annual Kiwanis Club Fathers Day Weekend 5K. Applications can be sent to zanesvillekiwanis@gmail.com.