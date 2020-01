ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The City of Zanesville Wastewater Division will performing scheduled maintenance in the westbound lane of Adair Avenue on Monday, January 27th .

The westbound lane of Adair Avenue will be closed from Blue Avenue to Newark Road from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic detours will be posted and motorists should expect delays.

Officials are asking motorists to use caution in work zones and use an alternate route if possible.