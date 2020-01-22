Woman Escapes Zanesville House Fire, Smoke Detector Credited

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Fire ripped through part of a two-story home on Zanesville’s west side Wednesday morning.

“Here’s what I want to stress here. We just talked recently about smoke detectors.”

Zanesville Asst. Fire Chief Dave Hobson tells WHIZ News one woman and a dog were inside the home at the time when flames were seen shooting from upstairs windows.

“The owner of this house was home, asleep, and the smoke detector went off. She was able to get out alive,” Hobson says.

Some neighbors of the home at 727 Spangler Dr. noticed the fire and helped out.

“I heard that the lady across the street got them out and took them over to her house,” says Sonya Smith, who lives across the street and three houses north of 727 Spangler.

Zanesville and S. Zanesville Fire Departments responded, sneding about two dozen first responders to the scene. The American Red Cross is also helping the occupants.