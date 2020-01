Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Wyoming 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Cols. International 25

Hamilton New Miami 69, Cin. N. College Hill 63

Heartland Christian 55, Kinsman Badger 37

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Newark Cath. 39

South Texas Christian, Texas 54, Day. Oakwood 40

Tiffin Calvert 54, Milan Edison 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Dixie Heights, Ky. 65

___

