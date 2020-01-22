Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 52, Bethlehem Center 30
Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 55
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Leechburg 26
Archbishop Carroll 60, Philadelphia West Catholic 46
Archbishop Wood 71, Neumann-Goretti 60
Avella 59, Bentworth 32
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 57, Agnes Irwin 13
Belle Vernon 54, Seton-LaSalle 41
Bensalem 36, William Tennent 31
Bermudian Springs 57, Littlestown 41
Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bethlehem Freedom 45
Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 53
Bishop Shanahan 55, Avon Grove 37
Bloomsburg 58, Southern Columbia 40
Brashear 70, Perry Traditional Academy 36
Camp Hill Trinity 54, West Perry 23
Cardinal O’Hara 45, Archbishop Ryan 25
Central Bucks West 58, Souderton 50
Central Dauphin 50, Altoona 45
Central York 63, New Oxford 27
Christian School of York 54, Dayspring Christian 18
Clairton 53, St. Joseph 4
Clarion 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33
Cocalico 56, Conestoga Valley 28
Coudersport 52, Oswayo 22
Council Rock North 59, Harry S. Truman 33
Cumberland Valley 41, State College 25
Dallastown Area 60, South Western 31
Danville 54, Shikellamy 28
Delone 55, York Catholic 32
Dubois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30
ELCO 70, Octorara 15
Elizabethtown 51, Warwick 36
Ephrata 82, Lebanon 51
Erie 49, Erie McDowell 47
Exeter 56, Fleetwood 54
Faith Christian Academy 50, Christopher Dock 27
Freedom Area 51, Burgettstown 46
Galeton 20, Smethport 18
George School 51, Academy of the New Church 17
Germantown Academy 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Gettysburg 41, Eastern York 33
Girard 41, Corry 14
Gratz 45, Philadelphia High School for Girls 37
Hanover 40, Fairfield 14
Harbor Creek 53, Seneca 40
Hempfield 40, Penn Manor 33
Hughesville 36, South Williamsport 34
James Buchanan 51, Boiling Springs 41
Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36
Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11
Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 31
Kennard-Dale 32, Susquehannock 30
Keystone 54, Venango 16
Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Manheim Central 30
Lancaster Catholic 42, Northern Lebanon 35
Lancaster Country Day 61, Annville-Cleona 33
Lansdale Catholic 68, Conwell Egan 41
Lower Dauphin 37, Cedar Cliff 35
Loyalsock 45, Mount Carmel 40
Mars 49, Shaler 36
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Walnut Street Christian 5
Mechanicsburg 41, Susquehanna Township 39
Methacton 61, Norristown 18
Millville 54, Montgomery 47
Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20
Montoursville 55, Lewisburg 47
Moon 55, Lincoln Park Charter 40
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 58, Friends Select 15
Mount Calvary 42, Harrisburg Christian 35
Nazareth Academy 41, Sacred Heart 37
Nazareth Area 52, Allentown Central Catholic 32
Neshaminy 65, Council Rock South 34
North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56
Northampton 59, Whitehall 35
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Southern Lehigh 24
Notre Dame 52, Bonner-Prendergast 25
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 37, Lincoln Leadership 24
Oley Valley 52, Hamburg 39
Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29
Oxford 36, Kennett 34
Palisades 39, Pen Argyl 36
Palmyra 29, Red Land 27
Penn Wood 63, Academy Park 57
Pennridge 37, Quakertown 28
Pequea Valley 58, Lancaster Mennonite 49
Perkiomen School 61, Renaissance Academy 26
Perkiomen Valley 62, Boyertown 49
Philipsburg-Osceola 44, West Branch 39
Phoenixville 58, Upper Perkiomen 16
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Carrick 37
Plumstead Christian 63, Bristol 31
Port Allegany 58, Austin 22
Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32
Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43
Red Lion 46, York 26
Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13
Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38
Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38
Saegertown 42, Fairview 30
Selinsgrove 40, Mifflinburg 37
Shamokin 57, Warrior Run 55
Shipley 50, Friends Central 48
Solanco 31, Garden Spot 25
Spring-Ford 54, Owen J Roberts 48
St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29
St. Joseph’s Catholic 42, Williamsburg 32
St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23
Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38
Stroudsburg 47, East Stroudsburg North 25
Sullivan County 48, Benton 38
Upper Dublin 64, Cheltenham 15
Upper Moreland 46, Abington 45
West Greene 81, California 46
West Lawn Wilson 49, Downingtown East 44
West Scranton 64, Wallenpaupack 25
West York 75, Northeastern 59
Western Wayne 46, Scranton 41
Wilson 52, Saucon Valley 18
Winchester Thurston 42, Jeannette 29
Wyomissing 47, Conrad Weiser 32
York Suburban 61, Dover 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greater Johnstown vs. Blairsville, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 52, Bethlehem Center 30
Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 55
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Leechburg 26
Archbishop Carroll 60, Philadelphia West Catholic 46
Archbishop Wood 71, Neumann-Goretti 60
Avella 59, Bentworth 32
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 57, Agnes Irwin 13
Belle Vernon 54, Seton-LaSalle 41
Bensalem 36, William Tennent 31
Bermudian Springs 57, Littlestown 41
Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bethlehem Freedom 45
Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 53
Bishop Shanahan 55, Avon Grove 37
Bloomsburg 58, Southern Columbia 40
Brashear 70, Perry Traditional Academy 36
Camp Hill Trinity 54, West Perry 23
Cardinal O’Hara 45, Archbishop Ryan 25
Central Bucks West 58, Souderton 50
Central Dauphin 50, Altoona 45
Central York 63, New Oxford 27
Christian School of York 54, Dayspring Christian 18
Clairton 53, St. Joseph 4
Clarion 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33
Cocalico 56, Conestoga Valley 28
Coudersport 52, Oswayo 22
Council Rock North 59, Harry S. Truman 33
Cumberland Valley 41, State College 25
Dallastown Area 60, South Western 31
Danville 54, Shikellamy 28
Delone 55, York Catholic 32
Dubois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30
ELCO 70, Octorara 15
Elizabethtown 51, Warwick 36
Ephrata 82, Lebanon 51
Erie 49, Erie McDowell 47
Exeter 56, Fleetwood 54
Faith Christian Academy 50, Christopher Dock 27
Freedom Area 51, Burgettstown 46
Galeton 20, Smethport 18
George School 51, Academy of the New Church 17
Germantown Academy 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Gettysburg 41, Eastern York 33
Girard 41, Corry 14
Gratz 45, Philadelphia High School for Girls 37
Hanover 40, Fairfield 14
Harbor Creek 53, Seneca 40
Hempfield 40, Penn Manor 33
Hughesville 36, South Williamsport 34
James Buchanan 51, Boiling Springs 41
Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36
Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11
Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 31
Kennard-Dale 32, Susquehannock 30
Keystone 54, Venango 16
Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Manheim Central 30
Lancaster Catholic 42, Northern Lebanon 35
Lancaster Country Day 61, Annville-Cleona 33
Lansdale Catholic 68, Conwell Egan 41
Lower Dauphin 37, Cedar Cliff 35
Loyalsock 45, Mount Carmel 40
Mars 49, Shaler 36
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Walnut Street Christian 5
Mechanicsburg 41, Susquehanna Township 39
Methacton 61, Norristown 18
Millville 54, Montgomery 47
Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20
Montoursville 55, Lewisburg 47
Moon 55, Lincoln Park Charter 40
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 58, Friends Select 15
Mount Calvary 42, Harrisburg Christian 35
Nazareth Academy 41, Sacred Heart 37
Nazareth Area 52, Allentown Central Catholic 32
Neshaminy 65, Council Rock South 34
North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56
Northampton 59, Whitehall 35
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Southern Lehigh 24
Notre Dame 52, Bonner-Prendergast 25
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 37, Lincoln Leadership 24
Oley Valley 52, Hamburg 39
Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29
Oxford 36, Kennett 34
Palisades 39, Pen Argyl 36
Palmyra 29, Red Land 27
Penn Wood 63, Academy Park 57
Pennridge 37, Quakertown 28
Pequea Valley 58, Lancaster Mennonite 49
Perkiomen School 61, Renaissance Academy 26
Perkiomen Valley 62, Boyertown 49
Philipsburg-Osceola 44, West Branch 39
Phoenixville 58, Upper Perkiomen 16
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Carrick 37
Plumstead Christian 63, Bristol 31
Port Allegany 58, Austin 22
Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32
Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43
Red Lion 46, York 26
Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13
Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38
Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38
Saegertown 42, Fairview 30
Selinsgrove 40, Mifflinburg 37
Shamokin 57, Warrior Run 55
Shipley 50, Friends Central 48
Solanco 31, Garden Spot 25
Spring-Ford 54, Owen J Roberts 48
St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29
St. Joseph’s Catholic 42, Williamsburg 32
St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23
Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38
Stroudsburg 47, East Stroudsburg North 25
Sullivan County 48, Benton 38
Upper Dublin 64, Cheltenham 15
Upper Moreland 46, Abington 45
West Greene 81, California 46
West Lawn Wilson 49, Downingtown East 44
West Scranton 64, Wallenpaupack 25
West York 75, Northeastern 59
Western Wayne 46, Scranton 41
Wilson 52, Saucon Valley 18
Winchester Thurston 42, Jeannette 29
Wyomissing 47, Conrad Weiser 32
York Suburban 61, Dover 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greater Johnstown vs. Blairsville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/