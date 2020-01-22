Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 52, Bethlehem Center 30

Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 55

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Leechburg 26

Archbishop Carroll 60, Philadelphia West Catholic 46

Archbishop Wood 71, Neumann-Goretti 60

Avella 59, Bentworth 32

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 57, Agnes Irwin 13

Belle Vernon 54, Seton-LaSalle 41

Bensalem 36, William Tennent 31

Bermudian Springs 57, Littlestown 41

Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bethlehem Freedom 45

Bishop McCort 63, Westmont Hilltop 53

Bishop Shanahan 55, Avon Grove 37

Bloomsburg 58, Southern Columbia 40

Brashear 70, Perry Traditional Academy 36

Camp Hill Trinity 54, West Perry 23

Cardinal O’Hara 45, Archbishop Ryan 25

Central Bucks West 58, Souderton 50

Central Dauphin 50, Altoona 45

Central York 63, New Oxford 27

Christian School of York 54, Dayspring Christian 18

Clairton 53, St. Joseph 4

Clarion 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33

Cocalico 56, Conestoga Valley 28

Coudersport 52, Oswayo 22

Council Rock North 59, Harry S. Truman 33

Cumberland Valley 41, State College 25

Dallastown Area 60, South Western 31

Danville 54, Shikellamy 28

Delone 55, York Catholic 32

Dubois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30

ELCO 70, Octorara 15

Elizabethtown 51, Warwick 36

Ephrata 82, Lebanon 51

Erie 49, Erie McDowell 47

Exeter 56, Fleetwood 54

Faith Christian Academy 50, Christopher Dock 27

Freedom Area 51, Burgettstown 46

Galeton 20, Smethport 18

George School 51, Academy of the New Church 17

Germantown Academy 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 28

Gettysburg 41, Eastern York 33

Girard 41, Corry 14

Gratz 45, Philadelphia High School for Girls 37

Hanover 40, Fairfield 14

Harbor Creek 53, Seneca 40

Hempfield 40, Penn Manor 33

Hughesville 36, South Williamsport 34

James Buchanan 51, Boiling Springs 41

Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36

Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11

Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 31

Kennard-Dale 32, Susquehannock 30

Keystone 54, Venango 16

Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Manheim Central 30

Lancaster Catholic 42, Northern Lebanon 35

Lancaster Country Day 61, Annville-Cleona 33

Lansdale Catholic 68, Conwell Egan 41

Lower Dauphin 37, Cedar Cliff 35

Loyalsock 45, Mount Carmel 40

Mars 49, Shaler 36

Meadowbrook Christian 34, Walnut Street Christian 5

Mechanicsburg 41, Susquehanna Township 39

Methacton 61, Norristown 18

Millville 54, Montgomery 47

Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20

Montoursville 55, Lewisburg 47

Moon 55, Lincoln Park Charter 40

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 58, Friends Select 15

Mount Calvary 42, Harrisburg Christian 35

Nazareth Academy 41, Sacred Heart 37

Nazareth Area 52, Allentown Central Catholic 32

Neshaminy 65, Council Rock South 34

North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56

Northampton 59, Whitehall 35

Northwestern Lehigh 62, Southern Lehigh 24

Notre Dame 52, Bonner-Prendergast 25

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 37, Lincoln Leadership 24

Oley Valley 52, Hamburg 39

Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29

Oxford 36, Kennett 34

Palisades 39, Pen Argyl 36

Palmyra 29, Red Land 27

Penn Wood 63, Academy Park 57

Pennridge 37, Quakertown 28

Pequea Valley 58, Lancaster Mennonite 49

Perkiomen School 61, Renaissance Academy 26

Perkiomen Valley 62, Boyertown 49

Philipsburg-Osceola 44, West Branch 39

Phoenixville 58, Upper Perkiomen 16

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Carrick 37

Plumstead Christian 63, Bristol 31

Port Allegany 58, Austin 22

Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32

Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43

Red Lion 46, York 26

Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13

Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy Panthers 38

Saegertown 42, Fairview 30

Selinsgrove 40, Mifflinburg 37

Shamokin 57, Warrior Run 55

Shipley 50, Friends Central 48

Solanco 31, Garden Spot 25

Spring-Ford 54, Owen J Roberts 48

St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29

St. Joseph’s Catholic 42, Williamsburg 32

St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23

Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38

Stroudsburg 47, East Stroudsburg North 25

Sullivan County 48, Benton 38

Upper Dublin 64, Cheltenham 15

Upper Moreland 46, Abington 45

West Greene 81, California 46

West Lawn Wilson 49, Downingtown East 44

West Scranton 64, Wallenpaupack 25

West York 75, Northeastern 59

Western Wayne 46, Scranton 41

Wilson 52, Saucon Valley 18

Winchester Thurston 42, Jeannette 29

Wyomissing 47, Conrad Weiser 32

York Suburban 61, Dover 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greater Johnstown vs. Blairsville, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/