Tigers agree to minor league deal with Santiago

Sports
Associated Press0

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Héctor Santiago with an invite to major league spring training.

The Tigers announced the move Wednesday.

Santiago appeared in 19 games — including two starts — last season for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. He went 1-1 with a 6.68 ERA. In 2018 with the White Sox, he was 6-3 with a 4.41 ERA while pitching mostly in relief.

The 32-year-old Santiago is 47-50 with a 4.14 ERA in his major league career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

The Latest: morning rain delays play on outside courts

Associated Press

Lynx star Maya Moore opts to stay on hiatus from WNBA in ’20

Associated Press

Does Lillard’s big night signal turnaround for Blazers?

Associated Press