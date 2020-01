Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 11 Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington State, 10 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 23 Tennessee at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa at Ohio State, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Northwestern at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m