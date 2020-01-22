Russia beats US 4-0 in Youth Olympics ice hockey final

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia beat the United States 4-0 in the ice hockey final at the Winter Youth Olympics on Wednesday, with top prospect Matvei Michkov scoring twice.

The 15-year-old Michkov netted both his goals in the first period and then added an assist in the second.

The Americans were punished when short-handed, giving up goals on power plays in each of the first two periods.

The U.S. was the defending champion. In 2016, at Lillehammer, Norway, the Americans beat Russia in the semifinals before taking gold against Canada.

