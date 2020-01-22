RSV Cases Surging Among Small Children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A surge in the number of cases of one certain type of respiratory infection is being reported.

The Medical Director of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Dept. tells WHIZ News Respiratory Syncytial Virus is virulent this year.

“RSV is more prevalent this year than it has been in recent years, so simply be aware of when a cold becomes more than a cold,” Dr. Jack Butterfield says.

RSV can cause a major infection of the lungs, including pneumonia, among infants and adults with serious medical issues.

“Anyone can get RSV, adults can get RSV, usually it presents as a cold. But the majority of cases that are diagnosed are under five years old, and in that group actually under two is the most prevalent. It takes about two to five days after exposure to develop the symptoms. The symptoms last anywhere from two days to a week, and also, after having RSV, especially if there is wheezing in the course of it, it is not unusual for a child to cough for a number of weeks after they’re well,” Butterfield adds.

Children with RSV who require hospitalization are usually younger than six months old.