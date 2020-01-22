Muskingum Behavioral Health Announces Expansion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Muskingum Behavioral Health is announcing extra services, this time geared toward adolescent clients.

“We’ve always done individual counseling with young folks and worked closely with youth court, schools and parents but recently, we have a full-time person who is now at juvenile court to do some intervention, education and some counseling up there,” says Steve Carrel, Executive Director.

Substance abuse treatment at Carrel’s office begins with a series of meetings, independently with a teen, in addition to a group meeting with the teen’s parents or guardians.

“Prior to this, we’ve done basically an individual counseling about an hour a week. Many times that’s not enough; it’s not as intense as it should be. So, between listening to juvenile court staff, listening to school staff and seeing what the needs are, we decided to step it up to meet that demand,” Carrel says.

Anyone needing additional information about services provided by Muskingum Behavioral Health can call (740) 454-1266.