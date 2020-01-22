KyKy Tandy’s career night lifts Xavier past Georgetown 66-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman KyKy Tandy scored a season-high 18 points, Naji Marshall also had 18 and Xavier snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Tyrique Jones recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-6, 2-4 Big East Conference).

Mac McClung led Georgetown (12-8, 2-5) with 19 points. Freshman Qudus Wahab scored nine points for the Hoyas, who have lost five of seven.

A 13-0 run helped Xavier take control in the first half as Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 23-8.

The Hoyas started 3-of-16 shooting and trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half. But four points from McClung during a 7-0 run helped reduce the Musketeers’s lead to 10.

Tandy’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the half put Xavier ahead 35-23. Georgetown’s 23 first-half points tied a season-low, also scoring 23 in a loss at Providence on Dec. 31.

Marshall picked up his third foul with 17:45 left, and McClung’s steal and reverse dunk cut the Musketeers’ lead to eight. But Tandy’s fourth 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 62-46 with 4:49 left.

The Musketeers are trying to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1998-99 and 1999-00 campaigns.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Following a 20-point loss at Marquette last week, Xavier coach Travis Steele said who performed the best in practice would start against the Hoyas. There were a couple notable changes. Senior Quentin Goodin, who had started all 18 games this season, did not play. And freshman Zach Freemantle made his first start of the season, scoring four points with seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Georgetown hosts No. 13 Butler on Tuesday.

Xavier plays at Creighton on Sunday.