Kansas coach Self: School preparing punishment for brawl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that the school had thoroughly examined footage from the Jayhawks’ brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game the previous night and that punishments would be handed out quickly.

Speaking on the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, Self said discussions were still taking place with the league office on the exact nature of the punishments. But suspensions are likely for forward Silvio De Sousa — the main instigator on the Kansas side — and several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.

At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from his hands.

Self also said he spoke with a fan who was caught up in the melee, and that she was banged around “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”

The third-ranked Jayhawks won the game 80-61. The two schools are scheduled to meet again Feb. 29 in Manhattan.

