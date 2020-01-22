Jared Wolfe wins in Bahamas for first Korn Ferry Tour title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jared Wolfe won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Brandon Harkins.

A winner each of the last three years on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Wolfe finished at 18-under 270 at Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $108,000.

Wolfe rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 14th hole with birdies on the par-4 15th and 16 and closed with another birdie on the par-5 18th.

Harkins finished with a 72.

Billy Kennerly (67), Curtis Thompson (71) and Nick Hardy (71) tied for third at 13 under.