Jared Wolfe wins in Bahamas for first Korn Ferry Tour title

Sports
Associated Press2

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jared Wolfe won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Brandon Harkins.

A winner each of the last three years on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Wolfe finished at 18-under 270 at Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $108,000.

Wolfe rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 14th hole with birdies on the par-4 15th and 16 and closed with another birdie on the par-5 18th.

Harkins finished with a 72.

Billy Kennerly (67), Curtis Thompson (71) and Nick Hardy (71) tied for third at 13 under.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager

Associated Press

Green Bay Packers stay with Pettine as defensive coordinator

Associated Press

Jared Wolfe wins in Bahamas for first Korn Ferry Tour title

Associated Press