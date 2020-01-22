Griezmann scores late to save Barcelona in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals to save Barcelona from an embarrassing loss against third-division club Ibiza on Wednesday as the Spanish giant came from behind to win 2-1 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Ibiza took an early lead and held on until Griezmann came through with goals in the 72nd minute and in stoppage time.

Barcelona was without many regular starters — including Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets — for the game played on artificial turf at the small Can Misses Stadium in the Balearic Islands.

It was the second match in charge for new Barcelona coach Quique Setién, who had debuted with a 1-0 win over Granada in the Spanish league last weekend.

The Copa del Rey is being played with single-elimination games this season, except in the semifinals.

The hosts took a surprising early lead and came close to scoring again before the break. Barcelona’s ball possession reached 85% at one point, but it hardly threatened in attack, creating few significant chances.

The team’s first shot on target was in the 68th, a low strike by Ivan Rakitic that was easily saved by the Ibiza goalkeeper.

The second shot was Griezmann’s equalizer from inside the area after a nice throughball by Frenkie De Jong. Griezmann’s winner was a low show into the far corner four minutes into stoppage time.

Javi Pérez had opened the scoring for the hosts after sloppy defending by youngster Riqui Puig following a breakaway in the ninth minute.

Ibiza thought it had increased the lead less than 10 minutes later, but Ángel Rodado’s goal was ruled out for a foul by him on defender Clement Lenglet. The hosts threatened again a few minutes before halftime, when Raí Nascimento hit the post from inside the area and Rodado’s close-range shot from the rebound forced Barcelona goalkeeper Neto to make a difficult reflex save.

The home crowd of less than 10,000 that packed the Can Misses loudly celebrated the team’s provisional lead after the halftime whistle. Some 2,000 temporary seats were added to the venue for Wednesday’s match.

Barcelona won four consecutive Copa titles before losing last year’s final to Valencia. The Catalan club is the competition’s most successful team with 30 titles.

Real Madrid will face third-division team Unionistas de Salamanca later on Wednesday.

