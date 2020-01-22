Coshocton Co. Man Charged with Arson

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a Fresno area man faces charges in connection to a domestic situation and house fire.

Officials said that on Tuesday, 38-year-old Carl Everhart was formally charged with aggravated arson. Additional charges may be filed pending a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, January 17 they received a call in reference to a reported domestic situation and possible house fire in the 50000 block of Township Road 224 in Crawford Township.

Authorities once on the scene found the home was set on fire by Everhart and the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before fire fighters arrived.