WEDNESDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 43°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 20°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 51°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 27° during the evening and overnight, rising to 33° towards sunrise. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49°. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs around 40°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 38°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

On the latest weather map, a large area of high pressure is located along the Ohio/Mississippi River Valley, with the main center in northeast Arkansas at 1039 mb. A second area of high pressure appears to exist somewhere west of Cincinnati, OH, but it’s center is a little tricky to pinpoint at this time. The high pressure has allowed for a majority of the clouds to clear out across our region, but alas there are still a few clouds here and there, mainly off to our north, and temperatures are being reported in the upper-20s as of 4:30 PM EST.

The area of high pressure has moved in a little bit earlier than I was expecting it to today, it appears to be running about 6 hours ahead of schedule. Nonetheless, only minor adjustments have been to made to the near term forecast with the two notable ones being tonight’s low temperature, and the cloud cover for Wednesday.

Our high temperature today appeared to stay a bit below the 34° high temperature I had planned for, and part of this is due to the slightly early arrival of the high pressure system, and the stubborn clouds in our area early this morning. Regardless, as mentioned last night, tonight’s low temperature will be very close to last night’s (Monday Night) low temperature…but now it may end up being cooler. On Monday Night, it appears that we reached 13° because of the clouds, and since tonight is still looking very similar to how I expected Monday Night to shape out, I went ahead and nudged the low temperature for tonight down to 10°. Given that the bulk of the clouds have already left our area, and the winds will be calming down this evening, I am expecting that we will be able to reach near this value tonight in Zanesville. Naturally, a four degree spread of low temperatures in our area tonight between 8° and 12° is looking likely.

Because the high pressure is a little bit early, it also means that I had to bump up things a little bit earlier for the next few days, including the rain chances.

As we head into Wednesday, an upper level ridge (narrow as it may be) will be in place over our region. To the west where, a broad trough of low pressure will begin to move out of the Rockies. An area of low pressure at the surface (“Texas”) will be found entering the Texas Panhandle, whilst a second area of low gets organized in eastern Colorado before moving into Kansas on Wednesday Evening (“Kansas”). In addition, a third area of low pressure will be found in southern Alberta (“Alberta”).

As the high pressure moves eastwards into Cumberland, MD on Wednesday Morning, it will continue to usher in moisture into Plains. This moisture will be falling in the form of rain and snow across the lower Plains and into parts of the Midwest. Blow over cirrus clouds are looking likely to be caught by the upper level winds and brought into our region by the time we head into the afternoon. Whilst most of these clouds will be likely above 20,000 ft, I am going ahead and labeling it as “mostly cloudy” for simplicity reasons. However, the temperatures will likely respond to this cloud cover only minimally as they will be high level clouds. Expect a southerly breeze on Wednesday Afternoon, and this will likely help our temperatures get into the lower 40s in most of the region.

Heading into Wednesday Night, the high level clouds will persist, and then a few mid-level clouds will try to sneak in, especially late in the night. Temperatures will drop, but because there will likely be a light southerly breeze in our area, and this will probably result in the temperatures being around 20°.

Mid-level clouds rush into the area on Thursday as the high pressure expands across the the Mid Atlantic and New England coast, even into the Maritime Provinces of Canada. “Texas” will move into Dallas, TX; “Kansas will move into Iowa, and “Alberta” will rush down into North Dakota. At the same time, the upper level trough will begin to develop a closed low in the Dakota’s whilst a very pronounced vorticity maximum runs down east of the Rockies from Edmonton, AB all the way into western Kansas. This process will cause “Alberta” to run into “Kansas” somewhere in Iowa, causing “Kansas” to begin to undergo occlusion as it pulls in a bit of cooler air from the upper Plains. Meanwhile, “Texas” will drift eastwards along the Gulf Coast.

“Kansas” will move towards us on Thursday Night, and a stray rain shower and snow shower will be possible. I am expecting that the low temperature on Thursday Night will likely happen a little bit after midnight, and then a slow increase in temperature may occur as the southerly breeze may increase slightly in our area. In any case, rain showers are looking likely to arrive into our area about 6 hours earlier than originally expected this time yesterday. Because of this, I had to adjust the precipitation coverage probability in our area for Friday Afternoon from 40% to 70%. Also, because of this, not as much cooler air will be available since it will be daytime, so likely most of this event will be a rain event. Nonetheless, on Friday Evening, the rain showers likely in our area will begin to mix with snow showers at times, but it is possible it could be a checkerboard-setup in which there are patches of snow showers, followed by rain showers, and then patches of snow showers, depending upon where exactly you are in the state. Either way, I am not expecting that we will be seeing much snow accumulation as the temperatures will be a little mild during the overnight hours at the surface, likely around 34°. Whilst heavy snowfall could easily overcome this, I am not expecting that the snowfall will be all that heavy, and also with the presence of rain in our area, the rain would want to melt away any snow that did try to accumulate. For this reason, I am not assigning snowfall accumulations at this time other than a dusting in some spots.

Rain showers and snow showers appear to be likely as the center of “Kansas” moves through Ohio and swings a few surface troughs through. Combined with the closed upper level low pressure in our area, this will likely keep the cloud cover, and then precipitation around for much of Saturday, albeit likely in a scattered form rather than a steady form.

Upper level closed low will begin to move eastwards on Saturday Night, but there appears to be a little upper level trough with a few disturbances in it swinging through the area Saturday Night and into Sunday. For this reason, I am keeping a chance for precipitation in our forecast for Saturday Night and Sunday, but with the temperatures looking the way they are, rain showers could try to mix in early Saturday Evening and then again on Sunday Afternoon.

Between Friday Night and Monday Afternoon, I am expecting that variations in temperature between night and day will be limited due to cloud cover and the presence of precipitation at times, as well as the overall lack of really cool air.

Another disturbance appears likely to push into Pennsylvania on Monday, and so for this reason I have went ahead and kept in a very slight chance for snow showers (precipitation coverage probability of 10%) in our forecast.

Another upper level ridge appears likely to set up in the area, and this will probably bump our temperatures up a little bit as we head into the middle part of next work week.

