Young Wheelchair Tennis Athletes and Aspiring Paralympians From Japan, Canada, and the United States Meet in Los Angeles

“Wheelchair Tennis Global Challenge” is an international competition held in Long Beach, California. Twelve wheelchair tennis athletes have been invited from Japan, Canada, and the United States, all of whom are aspiring Paralympians.

B-Adaptive Foundation (BAF), a non-profit organization out of Los Angeles, will be hosting the Global Challenge. January 2018 was the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Global Challenge, and this year’s event will be the third of its kind. The Global Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young athletes to compete against rivals from other countries and to learn from other cultures. Additionally, all athletes competing in the Global Challenge are unaccompanied by parents, creating an environment for independence and self-confidence. For athletes with disabilities, there are many challenges associated with leaving home, and overcoming those challenges can help them grow significantly.

The following are the players invited based on the recommendation by the Japan Wheelchair Tennis Association, US Tennis Association, and Tennis Canada.

JAPAN: Chiyo Sasaki, Akane Toya, Junya Fukuda, Daiki Shimizu

USA: Michelle Wilson, Chris Kelly, Cole Wooten, Charlie Cooper

Canada: Amy DeWolff, Callum Robertson, Kai Davis, John Chen

Alongside of the tournament on January 25, BAF will also host “1 Up 1 Down” doubles tournament, where one wheelchair tennis player pairs with one able-bodied player to play a doubles match. Wheelchair tennis players representing the Southern California community will gather, and BAF is still accepting able-bodied tennis players interested in participating in the tournament. “1 Up 1 Down” is a new form of tennis representing the inclusiveness of the sports.

Title: Wheelchair Tennis Global Challenge

Date: Jan. 25-26, 2020 (Saturday, Sunday) starting at 10:30 a.m. both days

Location: Terry Rhodes Tennis Center (Within California State University Long Beach Campus), Palos Verde Avenue, Long Beach, CA, 90815

Details: Official Website ( http://wt-globalchallenge.com )

Organizers: B-Adaptive Foundation

Sponsors: COMP Inc., JTB USA, Delta Air Lines

B-Adaptive Foundation

B-Adaptive Foundation was founded in Los Angeles in 2017 with the goal of providing opportunities for middle and high school students with disabilities to travel overseas, and more importantly, to grow as athletes and individuals. The objective is that people with disabilities not be limited in daily activities or larger aspirations and ultimately to help create a more inclusive environment in which no individual is restricted in any capacity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.b-adaptive.org

