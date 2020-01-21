Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 60, Chicago (Christ the King) 43
Benjamin Franklin, Pa. 69, Robeson 51
Brownstown – St. Elmo 61, Martinsville 53
Brussels 75, Lebanon 60
Champaign Judah Christian 57, Arthur-Okaw Christian 38
Champaign St. Thomas More 69, Charleston 60
Chicago ( SSICP) 61, Payton 53
Clemente 70, MMI Prep, Pa. 64
Curie 79, Farragut 57
DuQuoin 63, Johnston City 47
Eldorado 58, Christopher 47
Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62
Glenbard North 71, Schaumburg Christian 44
Greenview 68, DeLand-Weldon 37
Hammond, Ind. 84, Peoria (H.S.) 59
Harvard 56, North Boone 51
Huntley 61, Wheaton Academy 54
Lake View 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 56
Libertyville 64, St. Charles North 52
Maria 63, Dixon 60, OT
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Illini Central 50
Mather 50, Vernon Hills 45
Normal University 54, Springfield Lanphier 50
Phillips 72, Hyde Park 68
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 62, Calhoun 35
Rich East 45, Southland 33
Stevenson 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 30
Streator 57, Lisle 39
Wauconda 78, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 50
Woodstock 63, Belvidere 47
Benton Tournament=
Benton 51, Hamilton County 34
Pinckneyville 50, Sesser-Valier 22
Vandalia 82, Mounds Meridian 57
Burlington Central Tournament=
Championship=
Lyons 42, DeKalb 37
Seventh=
Belvidere North 64, Johnsburg 47
Third=
Waubonsie Valley 61, Burlington Central 43
Carmi-White County Tournament=
Fairfield 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 42
Harrisburg 76, Carmi White County 57
Mt. Carmel 58, Edwards County 48
Central Catholic MLK Tournament=
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Farmington 52
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Quincy Notre Dame 48
Egyptian Tournament=
Galatia 71, Joppa 38
Lovejoy 101, Shawnee 42
Freeport (Manny’s) MLK Shootout=
Freeport 74, Hall 53
Hall 60, Byron 47
Rockford Christian 76, Byron 72
Geneva Tournament=
Elk Grove 51, Prairie Ridge 50
Geneva 43, Naperville North 40
Libertyville 64, St. Charles North 52
Metea Valley 48, Wheaton North 46
Stevenson 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 30
Yorkville 53, West Chicago 45
Hancock County Tournament=
Warsaw West Hancock 0, Augusta Southeastern 0
Hononegah High School Tournament=
Naperville Neuqua Valley 43, Normal West 37
Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, Rockford Boylan 56
Normal Community 49, Hononegah 47
Hyde Park Academy Tournament=
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 62, Plainfield Central 55
Lincoln Park 56, Joliet West 55
Oak Park River Forest 73, Lincoln-Way East 69
ICAC Tournament=
Elmwood 59, Delavan 42
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 60, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 46
Jefferson MLK Tournament=
Batavia 49, Rockford Auburn 46
Machesney Park Harlem 75, Rockford Lutheran 68
Rockford Guilford 44, East Moline United 38
Rockford Guilford 62, Batavia 46
Rockford Jefferson 48, East Moline United 33
Rockford Jefferson 66, Thornton Fractional South 55
Jerseyville Tournament=
Edwardsville 51, Granite City 44
Jerseyville Jersey 63, Cahokia 35
Lake Zurich Tournament=
Championship=
Cary-Grove 66, Glenbrook South 65
Consolation Championship=
Buffalo Grove 50, Palatine 47
Seventh=
Willowbrook 72, Round Lake 60
Third=
Mundelein 54, Lake Zurich 33
Lakes Community Tournament=
Championship=
St. Viator 48, Naperville Central 32
Firth=
Niles West 52, Nazareth 45
Seventh=
Grayslake North 62, Lakes Community 39
Third=
Highland Park 47, Waukegan 40
Litchfield Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32
Greenville 51, Mt. Zion 46
Hillsboro 82, Litchfield 74
Nokomis 58, McGivney Catholic High School 24
Maine Township MLK Shootout=
Maine East 67, Senn 61
Maine South 59, Senn 37
Maine South 86, Schurz 61
Schurz 83, Maine East 73
Massac County Tournament=
Carterville 42, Graves Co., Ky. 30
Massac County 64, Vienna 43
Mclean County Tournament=
El Paso-Gridley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 31
Fieldcrest 49, Eureka 32
Lexington 78, Fisher 64
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Grayville 50, Sandoval 40
MLK Dream Classic Tournament=
Corliss 74, Hope Academy 56
Tinley Park 53, Chicago Uplift 43
MLK Tournament=
Deerfield 44, Fenger 33
Nashville Tournament=
Breese Central 62, Metro-East Lutheran 41
Mascoutah 66, Brentwood, Mo. 48
Oak Park/Fenwick MLK Tournament=
Fenwick 89, Simeon 70
Niles Notre Dame 66, Morgan Park 59
Okawville Tournament=
Roxana 58, Carlyle 41
Trenton Wesclin 56, Waterloo Gibault 24
Oswego MLK Shootout=
Oswego 71, Lemont 66
Plainfield North 62, Crete-Monee 56
Pecatonica MLK Shootout=
Galena 47, Polo 41
Lanark Eastland 81, Durand 48
Pecatonica 75, Galena 62
Rockton Hononegah Tournament=
Hononegah 69, Normal West 65
South Beloit MLK Tournament=
East Dubuque 59, Forreston 43
Mooseheart 35, Harvard 33
Scales Mound 67, Ashton-Franklin Center 45
South Beloit 49, North Boone 48
Sterling MLK Shootout=
Antioch 58, Dixon 31
Hinsdale South 69, Sterling 45
Sterling 72, Maria 58
Timothy Christian MLK Tournament=
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Northridge Prep 51, OT
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 80, Westinghouse 58
Wheaton Warrensville South Tournament=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57, Downers North 48
Huntley 61, Schaumburg Christian 28
Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Gurnee Warren 39
Plainfield South 65, Plainfield East 60
Rockford East 63, Joliet Central 53
Wheaton Academy 47, Glenbard North 34
York 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 37
Championship=
York 40, Lisle (Benet Academy) 38
Consolation Championship=
Rockford East 54, Plainfield South 52
Winchester Tournament=
Championship=
Biggsville West Central 54, Payson Seymour 48
Third=
Petersburg PORTA 62, Calhoun 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 56, Community Christian (Paducah), Ky. 47
Arthur-Okaw Christian 50, Warrensburg-Latham 43
Bartonville (Limestone) 76, Macomb 57
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Pontiac 38
Brimfield 71, Monmouth-Roseville 53
Carrollton 53, North Greene 33
Chester 48, Steeleville 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 56, Gary West, Ind. 38
Christian Liberty Academy 54, Lake Forest Academy 28
Christopher 52, Mounds Meridian 25
Clinton 42, Illini Central 27
Columbia 37, Granite City 25
Concord (Triopia) 45, Liberty 29
De La Salle 57, Brighton, Tenn. 32
Decatur MacArthur 60, Mattoon 42
East Alton-Wood River 50, Red Bud 40
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 55, Lisle 28
Havana 64, Abingdon 44
Hazelwood West, Mo. 64, Alton 37
Herscher 46, Manteno 31
Kankakee Trinity Academy 45, Westlake 39
Knoxville 79, Elmwood 31
Latin 68, IC Catholic 49
Lewistown 58, Illini Bluffs 42
Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 71, Hope Academy 68
Lincoln 45, Champaign Centennial 15
Martinsville 49, Shelbyville 46
McCracken County, Ky. 63, Mount Vernon 47
Midwest Central 51, Camp Point Central 32
Moweaqua Central A&M 57, Mt. Pulaski 36
Nazareth 49, Yorkville 43
Petersburg PORTA 55, Maroa-Forsyth 38
Pittsfield 40, Beardstown 12
Putnam County 47, Midland 19
Reed-Custer 55, Coal City 37
Schaumburg Christian 33, Cristo Rey 19
Sesser-Valier 66, Pinckneyville 64
St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Monticello 39
Stanford Olympia 60, Illinois Valley Central 41
Stillman Valley 53, Dakota 47
Tolono Unity 32, Champaign St. Thomas More 31
Tolono Unity 32, Champaign St. Thomas More 31
Urbana University 58, Calvary Christian Academy 23
Vernon Hills 49, Wheeling 38
Aquin Tournament=
Dixon 61, Freeport (Aquin) 52
Freeport (Aquin) 79, Morrison 27
Galena 37, Winnebago 30
Galena 68, Morrison 32
Winnebago 39, Dixon 24
Batavia MLK Tournament=
Elk Grove 48, Glenbard North 31
Geneva 58, Buffalo Grove 48
Hersey 75, St. Charles North 59
Schaumburg 51, Batavia 42
Sycamore 57, Lake Park 49
Byron MLK Tournament=
Byron 58, Rockford East 44
Hall 59, Forreston 52
Machesney Park Harlem 64, North Boone 28
Carbondale Tournament=
Massac County 45, Marion 37
Dekalb Tournament=
Burlington Central 57, Dundee-Crown 41
Burlington Central 57, Johnsburg 41
DeKalb 55, Belvidere North 53
Huntley 33, Lincoln Way Central 30
Johnsburg 43, Hinsdale South 28
Maine South 65, Lincoln-Way East 48
Naperville Neuqua Valley 36, Hinsdale Central 31
Rockford Boylan 60, Carmel 58
DeKalb Tournament=
Belvidere North 54, Hinsdale Central 36
Burlington Central 55, Huntley 51
Dundee-Crown 58, Lincoln Way Central 36
Johnsburg 49, Minooka 38
Plainfield East 54, Hinsdale South 20
Championship=
Maine South 73, Rockford Boylan 55
Consolation Championship=
DeKalb 67, Naperville Neuqua Valley 55
Third Place=
Carmel 43, Lincoln-Way East 24
Effingham Tournament=
Vandalia 53, Effingham 51
Eldorado Tournament=
Eldorado 75, Vienna 49
Fairfield 51, Goreville 34
Harrisburg 42, Carmi White County 22
Mt. Carmel 47, Gallatin County 43
Elverado Tournament=
Johnston City 41, Galatia 36
Woodlawn 55, Cobden 25
Highland Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Collinsville 37
Breese Central 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27
Teutopolis 52, Belleville West 41
Triad 56, Salem 34
HOIC/Mclean Tournament=
El Paso-Gridley 54, Colfax Ridgeview 38
Eureka 60, Heyworth 35
Fieldcrest 50, Lexington 43
Fisher 35, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33
Illini West Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 48, Sherrard 40
Sherrard 51, Winchester (West Central) 40
Kewanee MLK Tournament=
Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27
Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39
Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46
Orion 69, Kewanee 47
Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40
LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 25
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Okaw Valley 23
Lincoln Trail Tournament=
Aledo (Mercer County) 52, Oneida (ROWVA) 45
Princeville 71, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 27
Wethersfield 61, Galva 38
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Earlville 43, Somonauk 32
Newark 69, LaMoille 22
Macoupin County Tournament=
Piasa Southwestern 53, Bunker Hill 6
MLK Dream Classic Tournament=
Lindblom 53, Walther Christian Academy 50
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 48, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 41
Farina South Central 48, Dieterich 40
Sangamon Valley Tournament=
Dwight 43, Momence 26
Gilman Iroquois West 36, Clifton Central 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, St. Anne 29
Watseka (coop) 43, Cissna Park 30
Tri-City Tournament=
Auburn 56, Riverton 21
Pleasant Plains 71, Pawnee 8
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 29, Athens 21
Williamsville 44, Springfield Lutheran 35
Vermilion County Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 47, Westville 25
Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11
Fithian Oakwood 41, Armstrong 19
Willowbrook Tournament=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 56, Taft 51
Downers North 35, Argo 32
Evanston Township 59, Mother McAuley 49
Glenbard South 45, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26
Homewood-Flossmoor 64, River Forest Trinity 30
Lincoln Way West 56, Fenwick 49
Montini 64, Rolling Meadows 42
Wheaton North 49, Willowbrook 23
Willows Academy Tournament=
Alden-Hebron 57, Willows 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/