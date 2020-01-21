Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 60, Chicago (Christ the King) 43

Benjamin Franklin, Pa. 69, Robeson 51

Brownstown – St. Elmo 61, Martinsville 53

Brussels 75, Lebanon 60

Champaign Judah Christian 57, Arthur-Okaw Christian 38

Champaign St. Thomas More 69, Charleston 60

Chicago ( SSICP) 61, Payton 53

Clemente 70, MMI Prep, Pa. 64

Curie 79, Farragut 57

DuQuoin 63, Johnston City 47

Eldorado 58, Christopher 47

Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62

Glenbard North 71, Schaumburg Christian 44

Greenview 68, DeLand-Weldon 37

Hammond, Ind. 84, Peoria (H.S.) 59

Harvard 56, North Boone 51

Huntley 61, Wheaton Academy 54

Lake View 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 56

Libertyville 64, St. Charles North 52

Maria 63, Dixon 60, OT

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Illini Central 50

Mather 50, Vernon Hills 45

Normal University 54, Springfield Lanphier 50

Phillips 72, Hyde Park 68

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 62, Calhoun 35

Rich East 45, Southland 33

Stevenson 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 30

Streator 57, Lisle 39

Wauconda 78, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 50

Woodstock 63, Belvidere 47

Benton Tournament=

Benton 51, Hamilton County 34

Pinckneyville 50, Sesser-Valier 22

Vandalia 82, Mounds Meridian 57

Burlington Central Tournament=

Championship=

Lyons 42, DeKalb 37

Seventh=

Belvidere North 64, Johnsburg 47

Third=

Waubonsie Valley 61, Burlington Central 43

Carmi-White County Tournament=

Fairfield 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 42

Harrisburg 76, Carmi White County 57

Mt. Carmel 58, Edwards County 48

Central Catholic MLK Tournament=

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Farmington 52

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Quincy Notre Dame 48

Egyptian Tournament=

Galatia 71, Joppa 38

Lovejoy 101, Shawnee 42

Freeport (Manny’s) MLK Shootout=

Freeport 74, Hall 53

Hall 60, Byron 47

Rockford Christian 76, Byron 72

Geneva Tournament=

Elk Grove 51, Prairie Ridge 50

Geneva 43, Naperville North 40

Libertyville 64, St. Charles North 52

Metea Valley 48, Wheaton North 46

Stevenson 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 30

Yorkville 53, West Chicago 45

Hancock County Tournament=

Warsaw West Hancock 0, Augusta Southeastern 0

Hononegah High School Tournament=

Naperville Neuqua Valley 43, Normal West 37

Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, Rockford Boylan 56

Normal Community 49, Hononegah 47

Hyde Park Academy Tournament=

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 62, Plainfield Central 55

Lincoln Park 56, Joliet West 55

Oak Park River Forest 73, Lincoln-Way East 69

ICAC Tournament=

Elmwood 59, Delavan 42

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 60, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 46

Jefferson MLK Tournament=

Batavia 49, Rockford Auburn 46

Machesney Park Harlem 75, Rockford Lutheran 68

Rockford Guilford 44, East Moline United 38

Rockford Guilford 62, Batavia 46

Rockford Jefferson 48, East Moline United 33

Rockford Jefferson 66, Thornton Fractional South 55

Jerseyville Tournament=

Edwardsville 51, Granite City 44

Jerseyville Jersey 63, Cahokia 35

Lake Zurich Tournament=

Championship=

Cary-Grove 66, Glenbrook South 65

Consolation Championship=

Buffalo Grove 50, Palatine 47

Seventh=

Willowbrook 72, Round Lake 60

Third=

Mundelein 54, Lake Zurich 33

Lakes Community Tournament=

Championship=

St. Viator 48, Naperville Central 32

Firth=

Niles West 52, Nazareth 45

Seventh=

Grayslake North 62, Lakes Community 39

Third=

Highland Park 47, Waukegan 40

Litchfield Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32

Greenville 51, Mt. Zion 46

Hillsboro 82, Litchfield 74

Nokomis 58, McGivney Catholic High School 24

Maine Township MLK Shootout=

Maine East 67, Senn 61

Maine South 59, Senn 37

Maine South 86, Schurz 61

Schurz 83, Maine East 73

Massac County Tournament=

Carterville 42, Graves Co., Ky. 30

Massac County 64, Vienna 43

Mclean County Tournament=

El Paso-Gridley 35, Colfax Ridgeview 31

Fieldcrest 49, Eureka 32

Lexington 78, Fisher 64

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Grayville 50, Sandoval 40

MLK Dream Classic Tournament=

Corliss 74, Hope Academy 56

Tinley Park 53, Chicago Uplift 43

MLK Tournament=

Deerfield 44, Fenger 33

Nashville Tournament=

Breese Central 62, Metro-East Lutheran 41

Mascoutah 66, Brentwood, Mo. 48

Oak Park/Fenwick MLK Tournament=

Fenwick 89, Simeon 70

Niles Notre Dame 66, Morgan Park 59

Okawville Tournament=

Roxana 58, Carlyle 41

Trenton Wesclin 56, Waterloo Gibault 24

Oswego MLK Shootout=

Oswego 71, Lemont 66

Plainfield North 62, Crete-Monee 56

Pecatonica MLK Shootout=

Galena 47, Polo 41

Lanark Eastland 81, Durand 48

Pecatonica 75, Galena 62

Rockton Hononegah Tournament=

Hononegah 69, Normal West 65

South Beloit MLK Tournament=

East Dubuque 59, Forreston 43

Mooseheart 35, Harvard 33

Scales Mound 67, Ashton-Franklin Center 45

South Beloit 49, North Boone 48

Sterling MLK Shootout=

Antioch 58, Dixon 31

Hinsdale South 69, Sterling 45

Sterling 72, Maria 58

Timothy Christian MLK Tournament=

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Northridge Prep 51, OT

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 80, Westinghouse 58

Wheaton Warrensville South Tournament=

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57, Downers North 48

Huntley 61, Schaumburg Christian 28

Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Gurnee Warren 39

Plainfield South 65, Plainfield East 60

Rockford East 63, Joliet Central 53

Wheaton Academy 47, Glenbard North 34

York 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 37

Championship=

York 40, Lisle (Benet Academy) 38

Consolation Championship=

Rockford East 54, Plainfield South 52

Winchester Tournament=

Championship=

Biggsville West Central 54, Payson Seymour 48

Third=

Petersburg PORTA 62, Calhoun 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 56, Community Christian (Paducah), Ky. 47

Arthur-Okaw Christian 50, Warrensburg-Latham 43

Bartonville (Limestone) 76, Macomb 57

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Pontiac 38

Brimfield 71, Monmouth-Roseville 53

Carrollton 53, North Greene 33

Chester 48, Steeleville 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 56, Gary West, Ind. 38

Christian Liberty Academy 54, Lake Forest Academy 28

Christopher 52, Mounds Meridian 25

Clinton 42, Illini Central 27

Columbia 37, Granite City 25

Concord (Triopia) 45, Liberty 29

De La Salle 57, Brighton, Tenn. 32

Decatur MacArthur 60, Mattoon 42

East Alton-Wood River 50, Red Bud 40

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 55, Lisle 28

Havana 64, Abingdon 44

Hazelwood West, Mo. 64, Alton 37

Herscher 46, Manteno 31

Kankakee Trinity Academy 45, Westlake 39

Knoxville 79, Elmwood 31

Latin 68, IC Catholic 49

Lewistown 58, Illini Bluffs 42

Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 71, Hope Academy 68

Lincoln 45, Champaign Centennial 15

Martinsville 49, Shelbyville 46

McCracken County, Ky. 63, Mount Vernon 47

Midwest Central 51, Camp Point Central 32

Moweaqua Central A&M 57, Mt. Pulaski 36

Nazareth 49, Yorkville 43

Petersburg PORTA 55, Maroa-Forsyth 38

Pittsfield 40, Beardstown 12

Putnam County 47, Midland 19

Reed-Custer 55, Coal City 37

Schaumburg Christian 33, Cristo Rey 19

Sesser-Valier 66, Pinckneyville 64

St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Monticello 39

Stanford Olympia 60, Illinois Valley Central 41

Stillman Valley 53, Dakota 47

Tolono Unity 32, Champaign St. Thomas More 31

Tolono Unity 32, Champaign St. Thomas More 31

Urbana University 58, Calvary Christian Academy 23

Vernon Hills 49, Wheeling 38

Aquin Tournament=

Dixon 61, Freeport (Aquin) 52

Freeport (Aquin) 79, Morrison 27

Galena 37, Winnebago 30

Galena 68, Morrison 32

Winnebago 39, Dixon 24

Batavia MLK Tournament=

Elk Grove 48, Glenbard North 31

Geneva 58, Buffalo Grove 48

Hersey 75, St. Charles North 59

Schaumburg 51, Batavia 42

Sycamore 57, Lake Park 49

Byron MLK Tournament=

Byron 58, Rockford East 44

Hall 59, Forreston 52

Machesney Park Harlem 64, North Boone 28

Carbondale Tournament=

Massac County 45, Marion 37

Dekalb Tournament=

Burlington Central 57, Dundee-Crown 41

Burlington Central 57, Johnsburg 41

DeKalb 55, Belvidere North 53

Huntley 33, Lincoln Way Central 30

Johnsburg 43, Hinsdale South 28

Maine South 65, Lincoln-Way East 48

Naperville Neuqua Valley 36, Hinsdale Central 31

Rockford Boylan 60, Carmel 58

DeKalb Tournament=

Belvidere North 54, Hinsdale Central 36

Burlington Central 55, Huntley 51

Dundee-Crown 58, Lincoln Way Central 36

Johnsburg 49, Minooka 38

Plainfield East 54, Hinsdale South 20

Championship=

Maine South 73, Rockford Boylan 55

Consolation Championship=

DeKalb 67, Naperville Neuqua Valley 55

Third Place=

Carmel 43, Lincoln-Way East 24

Effingham Tournament=

Vandalia 53, Effingham 51

Eldorado Tournament=

Eldorado 75, Vienna 49

Fairfield 51, Goreville 34

Harrisburg 42, Carmi White County 22

Mt. Carmel 47, Gallatin County 43

Elverado Tournament=

Johnston City 41, Galatia 36

Woodlawn 55, Cobden 25

Highland Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Collinsville 37

Breese Central 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27

Teutopolis 52, Belleville West 41

Triad 56, Salem 34

HOIC/Mclean Tournament=

El Paso-Gridley 54, Colfax Ridgeview 38

Eureka 60, Heyworth 35

Fieldcrest 50, Lexington 43

Fisher 35, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33

Illini West Tournament=

Illini West (Carthage) 48, Sherrard 40

Sherrard 51, Winchester (West Central) 40

Kewanee MLK Tournament=

Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27

Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39

Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46

Orion 69, Kewanee 47

Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40

LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 25

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Okaw Valley 23

Lincoln Trail Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 52, Oneida (ROWVA) 45

Princeville 71, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 27

Wethersfield 61, Galva 38

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Earlville 43, Somonauk 32

Newark 69, LaMoille 22

Macoupin County Tournament=

Piasa Southwestern 53, Bunker Hill 6

MLK Dream Classic Tournament=

Lindblom 53, Walther Christian Academy 50

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 48, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 41

Farina South Central 48, Dieterich 40

Sangamon Valley Tournament=

Dwight 43, Momence 26

Gilman Iroquois West 36, Clifton Central 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, St. Anne 29

Watseka (coop) 43, Cissna Park 30

Tri-City Tournament=

Auburn 56, Riverton 21

Pleasant Plains 71, Pawnee 8

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 29, Athens 21

Williamsville 44, Springfield Lutheran 35

Vermilion County Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 47, Westville 25

Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11

Fithian Oakwood 41, Armstrong 19

Willowbrook Tournament=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 56, Taft 51

Downers North 35, Argo 32

Evanston Township 59, Mother McAuley 49

Glenbard South 45, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 26

Homewood-Flossmoor 64, River Forest Trinity 30

Lincoln Way West 56, Fenwick 49

Montini 64, Rolling Meadows 42

Wheaton North 49, Willowbrook 23

Willows Academy Tournament=

Alden-Hebron 57, Willows 52

