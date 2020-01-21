Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 82, Abraham Lincoln 71

Allderdice 49, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46

Archbishop Carroll 70, Gratz 45

Archbishop Ryan 69, Devon Prep 52

Austin 58, Northern Potter 46

Benjamin Franklin 69, Robeson, Ill. 51

Bonner-Prendergast 65, St. Joseph’s Prep 41

Cambria Heights 43, Bishop Carroll 42

Cameron County 64, Port Allegany 36

Cardinal O’Hara 60, Father Judge 57

Central Dauphin 44, Cedar Cliff 39

Central Martinsburg 71, Forest Hills 52

Clemente, Ill. 70, MMI Prep 64

Conestoga Christian 76, Antietam 59

Coudersport 74, Bradford 50

Coventry Christian 54, Salem Christian 51

Cristo Rey 69, Pine Forge 31

Daniel Boone 48, Kutztown 46

Delone 54, Bermudian Springs 45

Dubois 70, Clearfield 58

Elk Lake 75, Montrose 49

Fannett-Metal 75, Tussey Mountain 72

First Love Christian 62, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61

Greater Johnstown 69, Bedford 67

Harbor Creek 46, North East 23

Highlands 65, Sewickley Academy 28

Imani Christian Academy 62, Westinghouse 59

Kensington 69, South Philadelphia 67

Keystone 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47

Latin Charter 53, Strawberry Mansion 43

Lebanon 52, Garden Spot 48

Lewisburg 49, Central Mountain 46

Lower Moreland 50, Springfield Montco 41

Loyalsock 75, Shamokin 70

Martin Luther King 64, McKinley, D.C. 41

Milton Hershey 69, York 67

Moniteau 51, Brockway 43

Montoursville 55, Mifflinburg 44

Moravian Academy 72, Notre Dame-Green Pond 66

Mount Calvary 87, Dayspring Christian 35

New Town, Md. 62, Allderdice 42

Norwin 52, North Hills 16

Olney Charter 64, Freire Charter 58

Parkway Center City 64, Swenson 55

Philadelphia MC&S 77, Penns Grove, N.J. 64

Philadelphia Northeast 57, String Theory Schools 55

Richland 70, Penn Cambria 67

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 80, Constitution 57

Sankofa Freedom 122, Frankford 45

Shikellamy 89, Milton 67

South Williamsport 60, Muncy 34

Southern Huntingdon 68, McConnellsburg 58

St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 90, Executive Charter 67

Uniontown 65, Washington 45

Upper Darby 66, West Philadelphia 63

Williamsport 59, Danville 43

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 59, Valley View 45

Abington Heights 59, Valley View, Mo. 45

Aliquippa 62, Northgate 41

Antietam 57, Conestoga Christian 25

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 25

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38

Beaver Area 61, Ellwood City 19

Benton 31, Columbia-Montour 3

Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Allegany, Md. 36

Berwick 44, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

Bethel Park 49, Upper St. Clair 38

Bethlehem Center 40, Waynesburg Central 37

Bishop Canevin 82, Bentworth 14

Blackhawk 63, Quaker Valley 40

Blue Mountain 59, Panther Valley 26

Butler 49, Shaler 42

Cambria Heights 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 60

Cambridge Springs 71, Union Area 32

Cambridge Springs 71, Union City 32

Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53

Carmichaels 63, Chartiers-Houston 27

Central Dauphin 68, Williamsport 36

Central Valley 67, Hampton 36

Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38

Claysburg-Kimmel 54, Williamsburg 35

Cochranton 83, Iroquois 56

Columbia 53, Brandywine Heights 43

Conemaugh Township 49, Conemaugh Valley 28

Connellsville 48, Peters Township 41

Deer Lakes 56, Valley 21

Delone 56, Bermudian Springs 45

Derry 50, South Allegheny 44

Dubois 46, Brockway 37

Dunmore 51, Scranton Holy Cross 33

Eden Christian 65, Avella 59

Elizabeth Forward 51, Ringgold 42

Elk Lake 63, Blue Ridge 24

Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31

Everett 52, Southern Fulton 31

Forbes Road 51, Hancock, Md. 44

Forest Hills 64, Bishop McCort 45

Fox Chapel 53, Pine-Richland 36

Frankford 42, Sankofa Freedom 35

Frazier 30, Fort Cherry 28

Freedom Area 49, Beaver Falls 38

Freeport 67, Highlands 26

Garden Spot 55, Lebanon 35

Gateway 57, Mars 50

General McLane 63, Titusville 23

Gettysburg 62, Waynesboro 20

Girard 51, Meadville 37

Glendale 65, Moshannon Valley 34

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Propel Andrew Street 28

Greensburg Salem 50, Burrell 29

Greenwood 39, East Juniata 28

Grove City 44, Sharon 28

Hazleton Area 63, Crestwood 17

Hempfield Area 74, Mount Lebanon 55

Hickory 47, Reynolds 37

Hollidaysburg 60, Central Mountain 32

Holy Redeemer 52, Wyoming Seminary 21

Homer-Center 48, United 46

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39

Jim Thorpe 66, Pine Grove 36

Juniata 32, Millersburg 13

Juniata Valley 75, Mount Union 24

Keystone Oaks 57, Ambridge 28

Knoch 63, Indiana 42

Kutztown 41, Catasauqua 30

Lake-Lehman 71, Hanover Area 30

Lakeland 61, Carbondale 32

Laurel 69, Sto-Rox 29

Mahanoy Area 56, Tri-Valley 26

Marian Catholic 51, Minersville 35

Meadowbrook Christian 44, Neumann 34

Mid Valley 42, Lackawanna Trail 34

Milton 53, Troy 20

Mohawk 59, Avonworth 57

Monessen 72, Geibel Catholic 21

Montour 70, Chartiers Valley 39

Montrose 54, Mountain View 35

Mount Calvary 53, Dayspring Christian 33

Mount Pleasant 34, Yough 10

Mount Zion Christian, N.C. 66, Pittsburgh Obama 41

Neshannock 58, Elwood City Riverside 35

New Castle 50, Hopewell 42

North Allegheny 71, Seneca Valley 35

North Penn 51, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 50

North Pocono 62, Honesdale 51

North Schuylkill 77, Lehighton 43

North Star 62, Ferndale 34

Northern Lehigh 35, Salisbury 20

Northern York 59, Biglerville 25

Northwest Area 56, Tunkhannock 23

Norwin 52, North Hills 16

Notre Dame-Green Pond 50, Moravian Academy 37

Oakland Catholic 60, Greater Latrobe 39

Oil City 38, Rocky Grove 17

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, New Brighton 32

Penn Hills 60, Laurel Highlands 11

Penn-Trafford 51, Albert Gallatin 37

Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36

Pittston Area 49, Nanticoke Area 47

Plum 44, Franklin Regional 37

Portage Area 57, Windber 45

Pottsville Nativity 46, Lourdes Regional 40

Purchase Line 53, Marion Center 43

Quigley Catholic 58, Cornell 17

Red Lion 52, Daniel Boone 7

Ridley 73, Interboro 39

Riverside 48, Old Forge 32

Scranton Prep 74, Delaware Valley 28

Serra Catholic 64, Riverview 39

Seton-LaSalle 54, Brownsville 41

Shade 59, Fannett-Metal 51

South Park 72, Washington 38

South Side 36, Shenango 29

Southmoreland 53, McKeesport 48

Spring Grove 68, Ephrata 51

St. Basil 38, Gwynedd Mercy 28

St. Hubert’s 53, Nazareth Academy 52

Stroudsburg 61, Scranton 56

Susquehanna 65, Forest City 17

Tamaqua 52, Pottsville 43

Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19

Trinity 69, South Fayette 41

Villa Maria 63, Slippery Rock 18

Vincentian Academy 54, Union Area 39

Warren 40, St. Marys 35

West Lawn Wilson 49, Palmyra 27

West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34

West Shore 30, New Covenant Christian 29

Westmont Hilltop 61, Greater Johnstown 21

Woodland Hills 62, Uniontown 34

Wyoming Area 57, MMI Prep 26

Wyoming Valley West 51, Dallas 46

