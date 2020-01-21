Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. St. Charles 54, Chillicothe 51

Hundred, W.Va. 72, Beallsville 65

Massillon Perry 55, Massillon 43

Worthington Christian 70, Johnstown-Monroe 47

2020 Premier Health Flyin’ To The Hoop=

Cin. Taft 76, Day. Thurgood Marshall 70

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38

Kettering Fairmont 48, Cin. Hughes 46

Ottoville 61, Anna 57

Pace Academy, Ga. 78, Cin. Aiken 47

SPIRE 78, Springfield 42

