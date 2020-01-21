Meet Jangles at the Dog Warden and Adoption Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A friendly, one year old dog currently located at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is ready to go to his forever home. Jangles, a male Shar Pei Mix, is available for adoption. Alisha Myers, Deputy Dog Warden, says Jangles has a very sociable personality in addition to possessing a special talent.

“He’s a super happy dog—he’s very friendly. He’s a Shar Pei mix; he is good with cats and good with other dogs. He will catch treats if you just throw them to him…super sweet.”

Adopting a dog from the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is a simple process that includes testing the dog’s personality with other pets and children.

“If you’re looking to adopt a dog, you come in and you fill out an application—well, you meet the dog first. Make sure it’s going to be a good fit; make sure you and the dog click. You’ll come in, fill out the application, pay the adoption fee. Then, we’ll get them spayed or neutered if they aren’t already and you’ll be able to take your dog home with you.”

For more information or to adopt Jangles, you can contact the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center located on Newark Road in Zanesville.