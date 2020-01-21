A glance at the week ahead in golf

PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC South (Yardage: 7,698. Par: 72) and North (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72).

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Andrew Landry won The American Express.

Notes: Tiger Woods makes his 2020 debut at Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times as a pro. Woods needs one more PGA Tour victory to set the career record at 83. … Rory McIlroy also makes his 2020 debut. His last PGA Tour start was a victory in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. A win would be enough to move him to No. 1 in the world. … Rose is defending his title after a runner-up finish last week in the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour. … Among the San Diego natives in the field are Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson. … The South Course is getting another U.S. Open in 2021. … Jordan Spieth is making his debut this year. He was supposed to start at the Sony Open but withdrew on the weekend before the tournament with a mild illness. … Woods shot 67 in the last round at Torrey Pines a year ago, ending a streak of 13 consecutive rounds without breaking 70 on the North or South courses. Woods last won the event in 2013.

Next week: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

LPGA TOUR

GAINBRIDGE LPGA AT BOCA RIO

Site: Boca Raton, Fla.

Course: Boca Rio CC. Yardage: 6,701. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Inaugural event.

Race to CME Globe leader: Gaby Lopez.

Last week: Gaby Lopez won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Notes: The LPGA Tour begins a season with back-to-back events in Florida for the first time since 2001. … Boca Rio was founded in 1967 and designed by Robert Von Hagge over 200 acres of native Florida wilderness. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, is skipping both Florida events. … The seven-hole playoff won by Gaby Lopez tied for the fourth-longest in LPGA Tour history. The longest was 10 holes in the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open won by Jo Ann Prentice. … Inbee Park is in the field as she tries to improve her Olympic ranking. Park, the gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro, is No. 6 among South Koreans. Only the top four compete in Tokyo, as long as they are in the top 15 in the world ranking. … Lopez joined Lorena Ochoa as the only Mexican winners in LPGA Tour history. … Lopez moved into the top 50 in the world at No. 44.

Next tournament: ISPS Handa Vic Open on Feb. 6-9.

EUROPEAN TOUR

OMEGA DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Emirates GC. Yardage: 7,353. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,667.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., 6-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Race to Dubai leader: Lee Westwood.

Last week: Lee Westwood won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend. He is playing for the second straight week in the Middle East, having missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi. … Westwood’s victory in Abu Dhabi put him atop the Race to Dubai early in the season. He won his first Order of Merit on the European Tour 20 years ago. … Jazz Janewattonanond of Thailand makes his first European Tour start of the year. He won the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year. … Joshua Hill, the 15-year-old who won a MENA Tour event last year, received an amateur exemption. He missed the cut in Abu Dhabi last week. … The Dubai Desert Classic was the first of what now is six events in the United Arab Emirates. Mark James won the inaugural event in 1989. Ernie Els won it three times while Tiger Woods won it twice.

Next week: Saudi International.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Next week: Morocco Champions.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

