TUESDAY 1/21:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 32°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Very Cold. Low 10°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 40°

DISCUSSION:

High pressure builds into the Ohio Valley today, bringing more sunshine to SE Ohio today. Temperatures will struggle once again, with highs around Freezing this afternoon.

High pressure will keep conditions clear, and calm during the overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop to around 10° for overnight lows, with some areas dropping into the Single Digits.

More sunshine and warmth will be with us on Wednesday, with highs near 40° Wednesday afternoon. Warmer temperatures and more clouds will move in for the end of the week. Rain/Snow shower chances will return Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We will begin to dry out Sunday into Monday, but cloud cover will remain in place. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com