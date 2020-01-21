After school program announced for Muskingum Co. libraries

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is adding some new programs to draw in more kids.

The Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell says they’re offering healthy snacks on weekdays to encourage kids to visit.

“We recognize in our community there are a lot of children who may go hungry. Or may not have the support or opportunity to have an after school snack. So we want to provide a space for our community and the children in our community to have a safe place to come to get a nutritious snack and also build their literacy skills. So by coming into the library, they’re in a place full of books and activities and programs that can help support and encourage their learning to become lifelong learners.”

Wednesday, the New Concord branch will be holding an author talk featuring the book, “The Rabbit and the Motorbike.” Fennel says this talk will not only be interesting for kids — but everyone.

“This is a wonderful time for children to come in and be able to hear an author to read from their book but also for adults who might be interested in learning about becoming a published author. So Kate will not only [be] reading from her book but she’ll also talk about how she became a published author.”

For more information on other events and programs available — you can visit the Muskingum County Library system’s website.