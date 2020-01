The Ohio Department of Transportation says US 22 will be closed starting Monday (today). O-dot says the road will be shut down near White Cottage between Foxfire Drive and Limestone Valley Road. Crews will be doing a rock slope remediation project. The road will remain closed for 45 days. The detour is US 22 to State Route 345 to State Route 669 to State Route 93 to US 22.

