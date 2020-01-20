Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|TOP 25 BASKETBALL
|Men
No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, 11 p.m.
No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, 9 p.m.
No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 13 Butler, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
|NBA
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m
|NHL
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
