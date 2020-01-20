The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (33)
|15-1
|1591
|2
|2. Gonzaga (31)
|20-1
|1588
|1
|3. Kansas (1)
|14-3
|1470
|6
|4. San Diego St.
|19-0
|1422
|7
|5. Florida St.
|16-2
|1335
|9
|6. Louisville
|15-3
|1303
|11
|7. Dayton
|16-2
|1139
|13
|8. Duke
|15-3
|1065
|3
|9. Villanova
|14-3
|1055
|14
|10. Seton Hall
|14-4
|1034
|18
|11. Michigan St.
|14-4
|1004
|15
|12. Oregon
|15-4
|886
|8
|13. Butler
|15-3
|867
|5
|14. West Virginia
|14-3
|758
|12
|15. Kentucky
|13-4
|755
|10
|16. Auburn
|15-2
|637
|4
|17. Maryland
|14-4
|525
|17
|18. Texas Tech
|12-5
|399
|23
|19. Iowa
|13-5
|398
|—
|20. Memphis
|14-3
|394
|22
|21. Illinois
|13-5
|280
|24
|22. Arizona
|13-5
|225
|—
|23. Colorado
|14-4
|154
|20
|24. Rutgers
|14-4
|152
|—
|25. Houston
|14-4
|151
|—
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N. Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.
Please follow and like us: