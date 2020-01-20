The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2 2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1 3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6 4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7 5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9 6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11 7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13 8. Duke 15-3 1065 3 9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14 10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18 11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15 12. Oregon 15-4 886 8 13. Butler 15-3 867 5 14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12 15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10 16. Auburn 15-2 637 4 17. Maryland 14-4 525 17 18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23 19. Iowa 13-5 398 — 20. Memphis 14-3 394 22 21. Illinois 13-5 280 24 22. Arizona 13-5 225 — 23. Colorado 14-4 154 20 24. Rutgers 14-4 152 — 25. Houston 14-4 151 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N. Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.