Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh after Konecny’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-17-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after Travis Konecny scored two goals in the Flyers’ 4-1 win against the Kings.

The Flyers are 8-2-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 81.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Penguins are 5-2-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Evgeni Malkin with 1.0.

In their last matchup on Oct. 29, Pittsburgh won 7-1. Dominik Simon recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 29 assists and has collected 42 points this season. Konecny has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Malkin leads the Penguins with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 35 assists. Bryan Rust has collected five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Carter Hart: out (abdominal), Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.