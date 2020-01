Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at No. 20 Maryland, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.