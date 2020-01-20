Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 82, Abraham Lincoln 71
Archbishop Carroll 70, Gratz 45
Archbishop Ryan 69, Devon Prep 52
Benjamin Franklin 69, Robeson, Ill. 51
Cambria Heights 43, Bishop Carroll 42
Central Dauphin 44, Cedar Cliff 39
Coventry Christian 54, Salem Christian 51
Cristo Rey 69, Pine Forge 31
First Love Christian 62, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61
Imani Christian Academy 62, Westinghouse 59
Kensington 69, South Philadelphia 67
Latin Charter 53, Strawberry Mansion 43
Lower Moreland 50, Springfield Montco 41
Moravian Academy 72, Notre Dame-Green Pond 66
New Town, Md. 62, Allderdice 42
Norwin 52, North Hills 16
Olney Charter 64, Freire Charter 58
Philadelphia Northeast 57, String Theory Schools 55
Sankofa Freedom 122, Frankford 45
South Williamsport 60, Muncy 34
Upper Darby 66, West Philadelphia 63
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain 59, Panther Valley 26
Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53
Derry 50, South Allegheny 44
Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31
Forbes Road 51, Hancock, Md. 44
Forest Hills 64, Bishop McCort 45
Frankford 42, Sankofa Freedom 35
Freedom Area 49, Beaver Falls 38
Holy Redeemer 52, Wyoming Seminary 21
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39
Laurel 69, Sto-Rox 29
Mahanoy Area 56, Tri-Valley 26
Marian Catholic 51, Minersville 35
Meadowbrook Christian 44, Neumann 34
Montour 70, Chartiers Valley 39
Mount Zion Christian, N.C. 66, Pittsburgh Obama 41
Northern York 59, Biglerville 25
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36
Ridley 73, Interboro 39
Riverside 48, Old Forge 32
Scranton Prep 74, Delaware Valley 28
Shade 59, Fannett-Metal 51
South Park 72, Washington 38
St. Basil 38, Gwynedd Mercy 28
Susquehanna 65, Forest City 17
Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19
Villa Maria 63, Slippery Rock 18
Westmont Hilltop 61, Greater Johnstown 21
Woodland Hills 62, Uniontown 34
Wyoming Area 57, MMI Prep 26
