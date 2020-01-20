Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 59, Valley View 45
Aliquippa 62, Northgate 41
Antietam 57, Conestoga Christian 25
Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 25
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38
Beaver Area 61, Ellwood City 19
Benton 31, Columbia-Montour 3
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Allegany, Md. 36
Berwick 44, Wilkes-Barre Area 34
Bethel Park 49, Upper St. Clair 38
Bethlehem Center 40, Waynesburg Central 37
Bishop Canevin 82, Bentworth 14
Blackhawk 63, Quaker Valley 40
Blue Mountain 59, Panther Valley 26
Butler 49, Shaler 42
Cambria Heights 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 60
Cambridge Springs 71, Union Area 32
Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53
Carmichaels 63, Chartiers-Houston 27
Central Dauphin 68, Williamsport 36
Central Valley 67, Hampton 36
Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38
Claysburg-Kimmel 54, Williamsburg 35
Cochranton 83, Iroquois 56
Columbia 53, Brandywine Heights 43
Conemaugh Township 49, Conemaugh Valley 28
Connellsville 48, Peters Township 41
Deer Lakes 56, Valley 21
Delone 56, Bermudian Springs 45
Derry 50, South Allegheny 44
Dubois 46, Brockway 37
Dunmore 51, Scranton Holy Cross 33
Eden Christian 65, Avella 59
Elizabeth Forward 51, Ringgold 42
Elk Lake 63, Blue Ridge 24
Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31
Everett 52, Southern Fulton 31
Forbes Road 51, Hancock, Md. 44
Forest Hills 64, Bishop McCort 45
Fox Chapel 53, Pine-Richland 36
Frankford 42, Sankofa Freedom 35
Frazier 30, Fort Cherry 28
Freedom Area 49, Beaver Falls 38
Freeport 67, Highlands 26
Garden Spot 55, Lebanon 35
Gateway 57, Mars 50
General McLane 63, Titusville 23
Gettysburg 62, Waynesboro 20
Girard 51, Meadville 37
Glendale 65, Moshannon Valley 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Propel Andrew Street 28
Greensburg Salem 50, Burrell 29
Greenwood 39, East Juniata 28
Grove City 44, Sharon 28
Hazleton Area 63, Crestwood 17
Hempfield Area 74, Mount Lebanon 55
Hickory 47, Reynolds 37
Hollidaysburg 60, Central Mountain 32
Holy Redeemer 52, Wyoming Seminary 21
Homer-Center 48, United 46
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39
Jim Thorpe 66, Pine Grove 36
Juniata 32, Millersburg 13
Juniata Valley 75, Mount Union 24
Keystone Oaks 57, Ambridge 28
Knoch 63, Indiana 42
Kutztown 41, Catasauqua 30
Lake-Lehman 71, Hanover Area 30
Lakeland 61, Carbondale 32
Laurel 69, Sto-Rox 29
Mahanoy Area 56, Tri-Valley 26
Marian Catholic 51, Minersville 35
Meadowbrook Christian 44, Neumann 34
Mid Valley 42, Lackawanna Trail 34
Milton 53, Troy 20
Mohawk 59, Avonworth 57
Monessen 72, Geibel Catholic 21
Montour 70, Chartiers Valley 39
Montrose 54, Mountain View 35
Mount Calvary 53, Dayspring Christian 33
Mount Pleasant 34, Yough 10
Mount Zion Christian, N.C. 66, Pittsburgh Obama 41
Neshannock 58, Elwood City Riverside 35
New Castle 50, Hopewell 42
North Allegheny 71, Seneca Valley 35
North Penn 51, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 50
North Pocono 62, Honesdale 51
North Schuylkill 77, Lehighton 43
North Star 62, Ferndale 34
Northern Lehigh 35, Salisbury 20
Northern York 59, Biglerville 25
Northwest Area 56, Tunkhannock 23
Norwin 52, North Hills 16
Notre Dame-Green Pond 50, Moravian Academy 37
Oakland Catholic 60, Greater Latrobe 39
Oil City 38, Rocky Grove 17
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, New Brighton 32
Penn Hills 60, Laurel Highlands 11
Penn-Trafford 51, Albert Gallatin 37
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36
Pittston Area 49, Nanticoke Area 47
Plum 44, Franklin Regional 37
Portage Area 57, Windber 45
Pottsville Nativity 46, Lourdes Regional 40
Purchase Line 53, Marion Center 43
Quigley Catholic 58, Cornell 17
Red Lion 52, Daniel Boone 7
Ridley 73, Interboro 39
Riverside 48, Old Forge 32
Scranton Prep 74, Delaware Valley 28
Serra Catholic 64, Riverview 39
Seton-LaSalle 54, Brownsville 41
Shade 59, Fannett-Metal 51
South Park 72, Washington 38
South Side 36, Shenango 29
Southmoreland 53, McKeesport 48
Spring Grove 68, Ephrata 51
St. Basil 38, Gwynedd Mercy 28
St. Hubert’s 53, Nazareth Academy 52
Stroudsburg 61, Scranton 56
Susquehanna 65, Forest City 17
Tamaqua 52, Pottsville 43
Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19
Trinity 69, South Fayette 41
Villa Maria 63, Slippery Rock 18
Vincentian Academy 54, Union Area 39
Warren 40, St. Marys 35
West Lawn Wilson 49, Palmyra 27
West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34
West Shore 30, New Covenant Christian 29
Westmont Hilltop 61, Greater Johnstown 21
Woodland Hills 62, Uniontown 34
Wyoming Area 57, MMI Prep 26
Wyoming Valley West 51, Dallas 46
Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/