Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 62, Covington 51

Ashland 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 46

Barnesville 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Blanchester 26

Beallsville 55, Linsly, W.Va. 46

Bethel-Tate 65, Felicity-Franklin 26

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, New Concord John Glenn 17

Cedarville 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 28

Chillicothe 34, Ironton 33

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 73, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47

Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

Columbus Grove 78, Ft. Jennings 47

Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 33

Creston Norwayne 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38

Fairfield 61, Middletown 51

Franklin 47, Milton-Union 31

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Bristol 51

Girard 48, Kinsman Badger 28

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Philo 36

Gorham Fayette 60, Liberty Center 51

Howard E. Knox 53, Heath 51, 2OT

Jefferson County Christian 41, Bellaire St. John 27

Kalida 55, Defiance Ayersville 28

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Crooksville 29

Logan 54, Marietta 41

Loveland 57, Springboro 50

Lynchburg-Clay 60, Goshen 39

Miamisburg 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49

Minerva 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46

Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, E. Liverpool 64

Piqua 57, Sidney Fairlawn 38

Reedsville Eastern 53, Pomeroy Meigs 37

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Williamsburg 48

Shadyside 69, Hannibal River 41

St. Henry 43, Bradford 33

Sullivan Black River 60, Plymouth 27

Swanton 59, Defiance 42

Vincent Warren 65, Albany Alexander 36

Waverly 38, Minford 32

Wheelersburg 58, Oak Hill 39

Zanesville Maysville 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 32

Classic In The Country XVII=

Beloit W. Branch 34, Doylestown Chippewa 29

Berlin Hiland 99, Shelby 25

Centerville 61, Notre Dame Academy 37

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42, Wadsworth 35

Cin. Princeton 73, Solon 48

Homestead, Ind. 37, Pickerington Cent. 36

Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Aurora 36

New Philadelphia 49, Reynoldsburg 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/