Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 62, Covington 51
Ashland 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 46
Barnesville 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Blanchester 26
Beallsville 55, Linsly, W.Va. 46
Bethel-Tate 65, Felicity-Franklin 26
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, New Concord John Glenn 17
Cedarville 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 28
Chillicothe 34, Ironton 33
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 73, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47
Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
Columbus Grove 78, Ft. Jennings 47
Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 33
Creston Norwayne 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38
Fairfield 61, Middletown 51
Franklin 47, Milton-Union 31
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Bristol 51
Girard 48, Kinsman Badger 28
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Philo 36
Gorham Fayette 60, Liberty Center 51
Howard E. Knox 53, Heath 51, 2OT
Jefferson County Christian 41, Bellaire St. John 27
Kalida 55, Defiance Ayersville 28
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Crooksville 29
Logan 54, Marietta 41
Loveland 57, Springboro 50
Lynchburg-Clay 60, Goshen 39
Miamisburg 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49
Minerva 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46
Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, E. Liverpool 64
Piqua 57, Sidney Fairlawn 38
Reedsville Eastern 53, Pomeroy Meigs 37
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Williamsburg 48
Shadyside 69, Hannibal River 41
St. Henry 43, Bradford 33
Sullivan Black River 60, Plymouth 27
Swanton 59, Defiance 42
Vincent Warren 65, Albany Alexander 36
Waverly 38, Minford 32
Wheelersburg 58, Oak Hill 39
Zanesville Maysville 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 32
Classic In The Country XVII=
Beloit W. Branch 34, Doylestown Chippewa 29
Berlin Hiland 99, Shelby 25
Centerville 61, Notre Dame Academy 37
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42, Wadsworth 35
Cin. Princeton 73, Solon 48
Homestead, Ind. 37, Pickerington Cent. 36
Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Aurora 36
New Philadelphia 49, Reynoldsburg 37
